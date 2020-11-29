Tour Chip and Joanna Gaines' Stylishly Welcoming Texas Farmhouse

The beloved power couple, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are well known for their outstanding remodeling jobs on HGTV's Fixer Upper, but it's their intimate, luxurious farmhouse that is the real masterpiece for the enterprising pair. The reality TV stars and soon-to-be, Magnolia Network moguls, have not been shy to share glimpses of their gorgeous home via social media over the years. As the family of five has grown in the past two years, it looks like they'll have no shortage of space in their 1,700 square-foot home in Texas. The old Victorian home located in the town of Crawford, a suburb of Waco, features a sprawling 40-acre property, with their rustic home centered on the land. (Photo: HGTV / Discovery Inc.) Naturally, the Fixer Upper hosts chose a farmhouse built in 1895 for their family home, which needed lots of love. According to a report by Country Living, the Gaines spent about a year working on the house before they could even move into it. They turned a two-bedroom house into a home fit for six people — and now seven. All the while, they were able to keep the rural aesthetic alive. Here's a look at some of the Gaines' best restoration projects on their own home.

Bedrooms View this post on Instagram Yes indeed... these are the days ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 17, 2018 at 8:52pm PDT The Gaines have their children split across two bedrooms — one for the boys and one for the girls. The girls' room is has a regal appearance with big, luxurious bed frames, while the boys' room has a brilliantly efficient set of bunk beds attached to the walls. Meanwhile, the master bedroom is picturesque, with plenty of natural light and space for the kiddos to join in! View this post on Instagram Movie night ✨ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Dec 10, 2018 at 8:00pm PST prevnext