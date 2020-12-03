Discovery+ Reveals New 'Dr. Pimple Popper' Spinoff 'This Is Zit'

✖

Discovery+ will have dozens of new and exclusive shows, including spinoffs of popular favorites from across the Discovery brands. Even the TLC hit Dr. Pimple Popper will have an exclusive series taking fans behind the scenes of dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee's work. Dr. Pimple Popper: This Is Zit will be among the new shows available when the new streaming platform launches on Monday, Jan. 4.

In This Is Zit, Lee will share "all the gory details behind some of her most difficult pops," according to Discovery. "Watch intimate excavation videos of blackheads so big and cysts so goopy, they have to be seen to be believed," reads the show's description. The name This Is Zit should sound familiar to longtime Pimple Popper fans, as a version of the spinoff was originally available exclusively on TLC's website and the show's Facebook page. The first original This Is Zit episodes were released in 2018 and they all run between four and eight minutes long.

Discovery+ will have more than 50 original shos and over 150 hours of exclusive content, and the plan is to have over 1,000 hours of exclusive content by the end of 2021. "Our launch slate represents an ambitious start for discovery+, cementing our position as the leader in non-fiction, real-life entertainment,” Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc., said in a statement. "We can’t wait for January 4, when we will give fans even more of the shows and stars they love. But we’re even more excited to surpass expectations on streaming by mixing genres in new ways, digging even deeper in the documentary space, and introducing fans to their new favorite personalities.”

Dr. Pimple Popper is not the only TLC show getting a Discovery+ spinoff. In fact, the 90 Day Fiance franchise will have four spinoffs, 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Journey and The Other Way Strikes Back!. Each show takes viewers behind the scenes and reveals what could not be shown in the episodes that aired on TLC. Those who loved Toddlers & Tiaras will also have an opportunity to catch up on the show's original stars in Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?, which will be available on Jan. 21.

The main Dr. Pimple Popper series launched in January 2018 and follows Lee as she helps patients with potentially dangerous zits. The show's fifth season will kick off with a holiday special, Dr. Pimple Popper: Season's Squeezings, on Monday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. TLC also aired "Where Are They Now?" specials in 2019 and 2020.