'Dr. Pimple Popper' Holiday Special Coming to TLC

While Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, and others air fun Christmas movies about love, happiness, and friendship, TLC is going in a far different direction this season. The network announced plans for a Dr. Pimple Popper Christmas special, appropriately titled Dr. Pimple Popper: Season's Squeezings. TLC also plans to air another holiday special for its other hit medical show, My Feet Are Killing Me: Under the Mistletoe. Both specials air on Monday, Dec. 21, beginning with Season's Squeezings at 9 p.m. ET.

In Season's Squeezings, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee tries to bring some holiday cheer to her office, where patients seek treatment for pimple popping. One patient in the episode is a Santa Claus performer, whose massive growth is right under his beard. In a clip published by E! News, Lee is seen warning the patient that she might not be able to help if the growth is "intertwined" with his nerves or muscles.

My Feet Are Killing Me: Under the Mistletoe features Dr. Brad Schaeffer and Dr. Ebonie Vincent helping Vincent's mother with a 30-year-old wart. The episode also follows their volunteer work at local shelters in their community. TLC also announced a "Watch-and-Win" sweepstakes on TCLMe.com, where viewers can win $1,000 by looking for a special code during the two specials.

Dr. Pimple Popper launched as a special in January 2018 before TLC ordered a series based on Lee's incredibly popular - and incredibly disgusting - YouTube videos where she pops patient's pimples. The show's holiday special serves as the show's Season 5 premiere. In September and October, TLC aired the first spin-off, Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop. In one episode of Before the Pop, she met a patient with bumps weighing over a pound dangling from his head, as seen in a clip shared with PopCulture in October.

In an August 2018 interview with PopCulture, Lee admitted she was shocked by the popularity of her popping videos and had no idea she would once day host a show. "I don't know, I think what I was really just trying to do is show people what I love about what I do and the intricacies behind it and I feel that I found something that was able to grab a lot of people's interest — pimple popping," Lee explained at the time. "I didn't realize it was such a big deal ... and when I saw that I just sort of seized upon it. I thought, 'OK, this is a thing. Let me see how much I can grow it.'"