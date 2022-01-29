Discovery+’s ‘Love Off the Grid’ Star Fears ‘Critters’ and Aliens Could Attack in Exclusive Clip

Discovery+ has your new favorite reality show, Love Off the Grid, which premieres on Sunday, Jan. 30. From the creators of 90-Day Fiancé, Love Off the Grid follows four couples who believe that they have found their true loves. However, one person in each couple is devoted to the off-the-grid lifestyle, while the other is used to modern amenities.

In a preview clip, Lyndsay is struggling to adapt to Spence’s rough and tumble lifestyle. After meeting on Tinder while on a road trip through Grand Junction, Colorado, Lyndsay decided to risk it all and see if she could adapt to living off the grid despite previously living life in the big city as a social butterfly.

Lyndsay expresses concern about her dog’s safety, explaining that she Is glad that the coyotes and rattlesnakes didn’t get her while Spence assures her that they’ll all be OK. Lyndsay isn’t so sure. “There’s a lot of risks to living out here,” she points out. “Like, who’s to stop some dangerous criminal from coming up here with weapons? Who’s to stop some critter or alien, even, from breaking in and harming us?”

She is also worried about whether the rustic cabin that Spence built himself can handle the elements of the Colorado wilderness. “There’s also really strong winds and sometimes there are blizzards,” she continued. “Is this little cabin gonna stand the test of Spence’s craftsmanship? Sometimes it feels like we’re not gonna make it through the night.”

Love Off the Grid will show these city-dwellers attempting to live off the land, including hunting, trapping, fishing, and foraging for their food. They have to fix or make anything they need. Will these four couples make It through this ultimate test? Love Off the Grid premieres Sunday, Jan. 30 on discovery+.