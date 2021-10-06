Discovery Announces All-New Seasons of ‘Moonshiners’ and ‘Master Distiller’

Discovery is back with brand new seasons of Moonshiners and Master Distiller this fall as things get a little spirited on Wednesday nights. Moonshiners returns with more of your favorite outlaw ‘shiners Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and discovery+, followed by all-new episodes of the booze-making competition series at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery. Rounding out a boozy Wednesday lineup is Moonshiners: Smoke Ring, making its network debut at 10 p.m. ET after debuting in March exclusively on discovery+.

Moonshiners kicks off an exciting new season following a challenging year with COVID lockdowns despite the skyrocketing demand for liquor that has the backwoods economy booming like the roaring ’20s all over again. While business has never been better, law enforcement has turned a new eye on the ‘shiners, adding even more risk to their reward.

Returning for the new season are Tickle, Tim Smith, Josh Owens, Mark Ramsey, Eric “Digger” Manes and the rest of the gang. Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson build the courage to return to their stash house after it was raided by police last winter as they prepare to start a new operation across the state border, while Ramsey and Digger will struggle to make Tennessee Whiskey after being forced to flee the state. Tickle continues to expand his partnership with Owens and Henry and Kenny Law to build a new mega still in Virginia, while new Louisiana moonshiner, Richard Landry, discovers a hot New Orleans market for outlaw absinthe.

On Master Distiller, the best of the best legal and outlaw ‘shiners compete in the booziest competition show on TV. Distilling everything from applejack to medicinal liquors in the tradition of Jagermeister and Campari, each competitor is out to prove they have what it takes to be called a “Master Distiller.” Hosted by Ramsey, Digger, Smith and Tickle, it’s time for the battle of the booze to begin.

Rounding out Wednesday nights, fans can catch up on Moonshiners: Smoke Ring, following Tickle as he ventures into the deep South to search for the best pitmasters around the country, bringing them together to compete for the honor of best-tasting BBQ. Who will walk away the champion of Smoke Ring? Moonshiners returns to Discovery and discovery+ Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Master Distiller at 9 p.m. ET and Moonshiners: Smoke Ring at 10 p.m. ET.