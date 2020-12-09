'Master Distiller' Gets Boozy New Season Premiere Date on Discovery (Exclusive)

Master Distiller is coming back with a boozier-than-ever new season of the hit spirits-making competition show. PopCulture.com can exclusively announce that the Discovery series will return for an all-new season on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery, following a two-hour Master Distiller Holiday Showdown special on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the same time.

This season, the three competitors are looking for their place in the liquor hall of fame and the approval of judges and legendary moonshiners Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s Moonshiners as they take on harder-than-ever challenges, from distilling Navy-strength rum and vodka to creating George Washington’s famous rye recipe. The best legal and outlaw distillers from across the country are going head-to-head this season to see who will ultimately be crowned a Master Distiller.

Alongside the judges and competitors this season will be some "familiar faces" teased as guest judges, who will help determine the winner as the three competitors face off each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit, including gin, peach brandy, absinthe, Navy-strength rum, and more. There's more than just technical skill being tested this season, as the distillers' knowledge for the craft and creative skills are combined to convert raw local ingredients into handcrafted spirits designed to impress even the seasoned Moonshiners stars.

It takes all kinds to make these spirits, and contestants this season have backgrounds ranging from the traditional outlaw methods from the backwoods of West Virginia to the roots of beer brewing in West Africa and mixologists and bartenders making waves at renowned legal distilleries. They may have different origins, but they all have the same goal — to walk away with bragging rights and the grand prize.

Master Distiller premieres Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery, following a two-hour Master Distiller Holiday Showdown special on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Master Distiller is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Cristin Cricco-Powell. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Bill Howard and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.