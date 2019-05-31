Did Jill Duggar Delete Her Latest Instagram Post After Husband Derick Saw It?

This week, Jill Duggar appeared in an Instagram photo posted by her friend Danielle Gonzalez, with the photo featuring Duggar wearing a pair of shorts, something the Duggar women typically never do.

“Thank you comadre [Jill Dillard] for always being there for us and for coming out to celebrate Joshua’s graduation!!” Gonzalez wrote, thanking Duggar for coming to her son’s ceremony. “Te queremos mucho!!!! Love to see our babies play and spend time together!!”

The photo was later deleted, with fans guessing that the reason for its removal was because of Duggar’s clothing choice. The Duggar family is notoriously conservative, with the women rarely wearing pants or shorts and instead most often choosing long skirts.

Some fans are now theorizing that the photo was removed after Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, saw it, as the Duggar family’s beliefs reportedly mean that as Duggar’s husband, Dillard has a say in her wardrobe.

This wasn’t the first time the mom of two has worn shorts, as she wore a denim pair that stopped just above the knee in a recent Instagram Story as well as a photo of herself and Dillard hiking. She’s also been spotted in jeans, heels and knee-length skirts.

Dillard was fired from Counting On in 2018 after he posted several controversial tweets, including homophobic messages. Following her husband’s firing, Duggar left the show as well. Dillard is now in law school, and the couple recently celebrated the 30-year-old’s completion of his first year of school.

Earlier this month, the couple marked the occasion with a pizza party with their sons, 4-year-old Israel and 1-year-old Samuel, to celebrate.

“Whoop whoop! This guy just finished his first year of law school today!!” Duggar captioned a slideshow of the day, which included a selfie of the couple, a photo of the food spread and a shot of one of their sons enjoying his meal. “Pizza party to celebrate.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jillmdillard