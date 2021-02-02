Derick Dillard Thirsts Over Wife Jill Duggar's New Workout Skirts

✖

Derick Dillard has no problem thirsting over wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard in public! The former Counting On couple had a serious PDA display on Jill's latest Instagram workout shot as she modeled her new activewear skirt on Jan. 22. As Jill gushed to her followers that she was "so excited" for new goals in the new year, her husband couldn't take his eyes off her photo.

"Lookin’ hot baby!" he commented, as per InTouch Weekly, adding a kissing face and fire emoji. The former TLC star, mom to sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, replied sweetly, "Aww, you da best!" with her own gushing emojis. The Duggar family famously has a conservative mindset when it comes to showing affection and expressing sexuality, but the Dillards have strayed from that set of rules in recent years. Over the last few months, the two have announced that they drink alcohol in moderation and use non-hormonal birth control. In November, Derick even joked about the fundamentalist family's proclivity for early marriages, responding to a fan asking about the quick courting process that the couples tie the knot so soon "because we want to have sex."

In October, Jill announced on her YouTube channel that she and Derick were "distancing" themselves from her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. "We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal," she shared at the time. "We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess. We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything."

Derick has been a vocal critic of Jim Bob's, accusing him numerous times on social media of stiffing his children of the money they should have earned from being on TV. "That's when we got an attorney involved and finally recovered some of the money," Dillard told PEOPLE in October of his family's exit from Counting On, adding, "It was a process." In July, Derick had previously accused Jim Bob of being willing to "attack the victims" in his family if they "threaten his show." He alleged that Jill was "humiliated and threatened" when they first attempted not to film. "Now it's not dependent on us anymore to keep the show going, because more kids got married, so it's more OK if we quit," he added.