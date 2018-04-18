Derick Dillard Shamed for Calling Jill Duggar ‘Wifey’

Derick Dillard is in hot water again, this time for the way he refers to wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard on social media!

The former Counting On personality showed his gratitude for wife Jill on Instagram prior to running a marathon recently, posting a photo of his family sitting down for a meal together and captioning it, “My wifey [Jill Dillard] makes the best pre-marathon race meals! Thanks babe!”

But some people are taking issue with his use of the word “wifey,” calling it “derogatory.”

“Wifey is a derogatory term to some” one user commented. “May want to look that up.”

Another added, “Of course he is ignorant enough to refer to his life partner and mother of his children as ‘wifey.’ It is NOT a term of endearment. People need to use a damn dictionary. He’s a sexist, misogynistic pig who feels entitled to treat his wife like an object. Make your own damn pre-marathon food, it’s not like you have anything better to do.”

Others chimed in to defend what appeared to be a harmless affection.

“But the comment was meant toward HIS wife,” one user said. “People can’t, and certainly shouldn’t have to worry about a term of endearment directed toward the intended being offensive to someone else. Freedom of speech. I assure you he didn’t mean to ruffle any feathers, or even gave it a moments pause. Even knowing the ‘other definition,’ I’m not the least bit offended by my husband calling me that. Sometimes things are just in plain simplicity…. and meant as nothing else. “

It’s unclear what the so-called “derogatory” meaning of the term is, as according to Urban Dictionary, the term is actually positive.

“A REAL Lady, Not your only but your favourite, different from them hood rat chicks,” the site states. “Sexy in every way possible, when she smiles it’s sexy, even when she’s mad at you it’s sexy.”

Counting On viewers do have a tendency to criticize the Duggar family for just about everything though, so it shouldn’t come as a shock that they would zero in on this one word.

Last month, couple got called out for their “progressive” date night. A member of the anti-Duggar Facebook page, Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, wrote, “Jill did another live Instagram post a couple of hours ago. Derick is totally weird in it. He talks about them being on a ‘progressive’ date with the kids restrained in the back. He says the restraints are the progressive babysitters or something like that. What’s his deal with the word progressive? He seems to be mocking it in his own special way.”

Some have even accused Derick of using drugs, but don’t have any real evidence to back up their claims.

Derick was fired from Counting On last year after making transphobic comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a November statement. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Derick Dillard