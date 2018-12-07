Derick Dillard’s Latest Holiday Photo Has Fans Sounding off in the Comments Section

Derick Dillard marked the beginning of Christmas season with a photo that had fans saying, “what?”

While the former Counting On star has proven in the past he’s not exactly the best when it comes to posting on social media, Dillard puzzled followers when he posted a photo of a staircase at his law school wrapped like a present, confusing fans who apparently had never seen that before.

“It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas!” Dillard wrote on the caption of the photo, adding the hashtag #uarklaw.

The photo seemed to confuse fans of the former reality TV personality, who is now busy with law school.

“May I ask what this is?” one user asked, almost too politely.

“What might this be? I’m trying to come up with a really good guess, but nothing is coming to me! [Laughing out loud],” another user commented on the photo.

“Ohhhhh! That’s intriguing,” another user added.

Oh how beautiful,” another user wrote sarcastically, adding rolling eyes and crying laughing emojis.

“Why not post just a normal Christmas tree?” one user wondered.

Other followers, however, took to the comments section to clarify what other users couldn’t see from Dillard’s post.

“The stair case (sic) is wrapped like a present,” one user clarified.

“Ehh. Honestly, they could’ve chose a better way to decorate,” another user criticized.

One user took it upon themselves to call out the haters on the post, writing: “To all of you making sarcastic comments with your dark & ugly hearts, you really all are so sad. I feel sorry for you.”

Dillard’s social media is a constant source of judgement ever since a series of controversial tweets about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings got him fired from Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a statement in November 2017. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

In June, he once again criticized Jennings, after her announcement that she had successfully undergone gender confirmation surgery.

Following the announcement, Dillard had once again took to Twitter to state that “this kind of thinking should not be encouraged by media,” and that “a system that allows this kind of child abuse is clearly broken.”

Jennings responded to the criticism by stating that she doesn’t “give Derrick any of my attention. I don’t even read the tweets that he sends out anymore because I just don’t care.”