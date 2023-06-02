Derek Hough Reveals Plans to Honor 'DWTS' Judge Len Goodman on Tour

Derek Hough has plans to honor his late Dancing With the Stars co-star Len Goodman as the ABC dance competition judge puts together his nationwide tour, Derek Hough – All New Spectacular Symphony Of Dance. Before kicking off his tour in September, Hough told TV Insider that he already had a special idea of how to honor the late DWTS judge, who passed away in April at age 78 following a brief illness.

"Len had the most beautiful heart. He really did," Hough said. "I'm thinking about a moment on the show that I want to dedicate to Len. I'm trying to select the right song." Hough has a "pure and classic waltz or foxtrot" come to mind when he thinks of his late friend. "'No fussing about!' 'No lollygagging!' That's what I want to do," Hough continued of Goodman's dedication to classical technique. "I want to honor him by bringing the history of dance into the future and to never lose the history of where dance came from. Dancing will evolve and change but it's important that we always bring that history with us."

When it comes to Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, scheduled to premiere in the fall, Hough said "nobody will ever be able to replace" Goodman on the judging panel. "He was so witty and funny. As far as me focusing more on the technique and the quality, the things that he focused on...yeah. I think that it's important that somebody on the panel does focus on those things a little bit more," he continued. "With my background and my training in ballroom and Latin, I feel that could be something I could communicate. I can focus on the more technical aspects. I'll never want to be something I'm not. What's authentic to me is genuinely wanting couples to improve. I want to encourage them through honesty."

Judging alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, Hough said he envisions the panel having "some guest judges," which will allow for a different perspective. "We'll see what happens," he noted. Hough's sister, Julianne Hough, will also be rejoining the Dancing With the Stars world as a co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro. "I'm super excited about it. When I heard about her coming on as co-host, I thought, 'Oh, that makes sense,'" Hough said, adding, "She and Alfonso will be a powerhouse team. I could see them busting out and doing a dance together."