DeMario Jackson Calls ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Host an ‘A–Hole’ in Heated Interview

DeMario Jackson is done pulling punches when it comes to longtime host of The Bachelor franchise Chris Harrison, calling him an “a–hole” during a recent podcast appearance.

The 30-year-old Bachelor Nation alum appeared on The Rose Buds podcast Tuesday, five months after he was called out during Rachel Lindsay’s season of the Bachelorette for his relationship with a woman named Lexi who claimed to be his girlfriend and four months after Bachelor in Paradise production halted amid a sexual misconduct investigation surrounding him and cast member Corinne Olympios.

Jackson and Olympios both were cleared during the investigation and production soon resumed, although the duo did not return for the regular season.

“Prior to the whole Corinne show, (Harrison) had a hard on for me as if like, I like, hooked up with his wife or something. It was crazy,” Jackson said on the podcast. “I met this guy three total times for less than 10 seconds and he legit hated- like, when I say hate, like deep-rooted.”

He continued, “Like him and I at the Men Tell All, we had like 30 minutes of battle and I’m like ‘bro, Lexi- I was already told they put her up to it…And then he went to the press and talked all this s–t when we were in the middle of all this.”

Jackson said he set strict boundaries between him and Harrison when he returned for special episodes of Bachelor in Paradise in which he addressed the sexual misconduct controversy both alone and with Olympios.

“It was to the point where like 100 percent I kept it real, I called Louie and I said ‘If he tries this s–t when I do the sit down with Corinne, I will knock him the f–k out. Like period. Like straight up,’ ” he said. “I was like, I just don’t like the blatant disrespect for a man that I do not know, like bro, I met you three times for less than this. And it’s funny because the media will portray certain people in certain lights and what not, but he had a crazy hard on for me and I did not get it at all. It was nuts.”

Harrison has not responded to these comments at this point, but in the past has expressed a dislike for Jackson to E! News after the Men Tell All special.

“DeMario’s DeMario,” he said. “You kind of take him for who he is. He’s a loudmouth, he’s funny, it’s DeMario. You take him with a grain of salt, for sure. He said probably the most horrible, sexist, misogynistic things and then started jumping on Lee about being a misogynist. So if anybody should not be throwing stones in this glass house, probably DeMario.”