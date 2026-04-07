‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Todd Meadows’ Family to File Lawsuit Following His Death

Late Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows’ family is preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit following the 25-year-old’s death at sea on Feb. 25.

After Meadows fell overboard into the Bering Sea while working on the crew of Captain Rick Shelford’s Aleutian Lady, TMZ reported Monday that his family has sought legal counsel in preparation for a lawsuit, although it’s unclear who the defendant would be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meadows’ cause of death was officially released earlier this week, with TMZ also reporting Monday that the deckhand died due to “drowning with probable hypothermia” and “submersion of body in cold water.”

Following Meadows’ death, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed he was recovered and brought back on board the Aleutian Lady around 10 minutes after falling, but was “unresponsive” and “attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.” His death is under investigation by the Coast Guard.

Aleutian Lady Captain Rick Shelford confirmed Meadows’ death at sea on March 2 with a Facebook post. “February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows,” the Deadliest Catch captain wrote at the time.



“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family,” Shelford continued. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him,” the captain went on. “Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.”

“Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood,” the Discovery personality concluded. “Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

The Discovery Channel also released a statement following Meadows’ death, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Meadows’ mother, Angela Meadows, has since issued a plea to Deadliest Catch producers not to air any of her son’s accident that was caught on camera, telling TMZ last month, “We don’t want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son’s death. We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat.”

“We don’t want to put the blame on anyone, but someone has to take responsibility,” she continued. “We will have justice for Todd.”