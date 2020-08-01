'Deadliest Catch' Fans Mourn Mahlon Reyes, Who Died at 38
Deadliest Catch fans are mourning Mahlon Reyes, who died on Sunday. Reyes' co-star Nick McGlashan first alluded to his death on Thursday, but his wife confirmed the news of his passing to TMZ early Saturday morning. Reyes suffered a heart attack on July 25 but survived. However, he became unconscious and was hospitalized as a result. On Sunday, after he had not regained consciousness, his family took him off life support, as he was surrounded by loved ones. He was only 38 years old at the time of his passing.
Reyes' death was sudden, being as he had no known health issues beforehand (aside from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a recent crabbing outing). An official cause of death is pending as authorities conduct an autopsy and toxicology tests. In the meantime, Deadliest Catch fans have taken to social media to remember him. Scroll through to see some of their tributes.
@captwildbill @NickMcglashan @CaptScottJr @DeadliestCatch @MahlonReyes— Sharon Dezwaan (@sharon_dezwaan) July 28, 2020
You will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/kAXcSaj3nw
Heart attack at 38. That’s distressing.https://t.co/Rkmb5557uQ— David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) August 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Nick. I have really enjoyed following you guys on the show. I'll pray some Rosary decades for his soul. God bless you!— Isaac Joseph (@IsaacJoseph70) July 31, 2020
Oh wow— Carry On (@PunkMetalnBowie) August 1, 2020
RIPhttps://t.co/q0dsttYyO6
Hoping many good memories will make you smile, be of comfort and ease the pain. Sincere sympathies to you and Mahlon’s family, friends.— Lois Lane (@Lois_Lanelois) July 31, 2020
Ffs! Dangerous game mate! God bless them all❤️— Ashley (@Ashley_SOG13) August 1, 2020
Nick, I’m so sorry for your loss. I pray your memories get you through your pain. He was way too young. Sending you big hugs. 😥💔🙏🤗— Brenda Hapner (@brenda_hapner) July 31, 2020