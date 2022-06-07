'Deadliest Catch' Captain Sean Dwyer Gets Emotional During a Call to His Wife in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Deadliest Catch Captain Sean Dwyer can't help but get emotional as he calls home to his wife Bri and daughter Blakely during a tough crab season on the Bering Sea. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the Discovery show, Sean considers what his father, the late Pat Dwyer, would have done in a similar spot as he reflects on his dad's death.

Calling home from the wheelhouse, Sean immediately clocks a crying baby, but Blakely quickly settles down at the sound of her dad's voice. Cluing Bri in on the "pretty slow fishing" that's been "pretty miserable" so far, Sean admits he's moving around a lot trying to find crab. "It's hard to figure out which direction I need to go," he confesses to his wife.

In response, Bri asks, "What do you think your dad would've done?" Pat, who was an established Bering Sea fisherman in his own right, passed away from ALS in 2013 but left behind a legacy that still guides Sean today. "I think he would have kept going," the captain answers, trying to hold back his emotions. "I don't think he was the guy that would have left anything on the table, so...I mean I got a couple more spots I gotta try, might as well just try 'em all."

Bri reminds Sean to "go with the flow" and trust that everything will work out, which reminds him once again of his father's advice. "That's what he would have said too – just trust your gut," Sean tells his wife, who closes out the call by sending him "crabby vibes" from back home. The check-in with his family is just what Sean needs to get back on track, and it even leaves him fighting back tears.

"My wife and my dad never got a chance to meet. God, it makes me sad just thinking about that," he tells the camera. "But yeah, I think she's right. Just gotta go with it, ya know. Gotta give it a shot." Holding back his emotions, Sean says, "Oh God there's no crying in crab fishing," as he shares what he thinks his father would have thought of Bri had they had the chance to meet. "Yeah, he would have liked her," Sean says. "I'm really sad that he didn't get to meet Bri and his granddaughter."

Changing tactics, Sean says he's "gotta try" to save his season, no matter what. "Just gonna keep doing it man, keep going for it," he says. "Gotta go with your gut. That's what my old man used to say and it's kind of how he lived his life." Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.