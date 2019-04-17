‘Deadliest Catch’ Captains Jake Anderson and Sean Dwyer Cross Sig Hansen in Dramatic New Clip

Deadliest Catch‘s younger captains Jake Anderson and Sean Dwyer are forming an alliance against veteran crabber Sig Hansen.

In a clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Discovery docuseries, the Brenna A and Saga captains are taking on the Northwestern when it comes to making quota in the tight quarters of the infamous mud pit.

Emboldened after running out Wizard Captain Keith Colburn in the Season 15 premiere last week, Dwyer and Anderson are embracing their “young alliance” to take down Anderson’s former mentor.

“When it comes to catching these crabs, we don’t have time to be nice,” Dwyer tells the camera. “Sig knows there’s crab here — he’s jamming gear into this area.”

“We’re gonna protect our ground,” Anderson adds of the alliance’s gain in territory, with Dwyer stating, “We won’t give these guys any choice but to be pushed out of the area.”

Hansen, used to being regarded as a force with which to be reckoned on the Bering Sea, seems to be confused and enraged by their move against him.

“Why the hell are those two knuckleheads doing that?” he shouts. “Why?”

Dwyer affirms confidently, “It’s not Sig’s Bering Sea anymore.”

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere, Hansen and Anderson teased that things might not go so well for the younger captains’ alliance, with Hansen calling the move “stupid,” and laughing.

The younger captain insisted his decision to take on the big dogs this season was prompted by his attempt to buy in as an owner of the Saga.

“It’s a tough time to buy into the boat, especially because you’re not gonna make a ton of money if you don’t do it right,” he told PopCulture. “We didn’t even know how much money was to be made … it was really high stakes.”

And while it is yet to be seen how Dwyer and Anderson banding together turns out, it seems like whatever goes down, Hansen is still on speaking terms with his former mentee, saying he had “grown in leaps and bounds” as a captain, learning to “go with your gut and fish your own grounds.”

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery and Discovery GO.

Photo credit: Discovery