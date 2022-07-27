'Deadliest Catch' Announces New Spinoff 'The Viking Returns,' Watch the Trailer

Deadliest Catch Captain Sig Hansen is returning to his roots in the new series Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, premiering this fall on Discovery. The series will follow the fan-favorite Northwestern captain and his daughter and co-captain Mandy as they return to their ancestral home of Norway with the goal of building a fishing empire that could impact their family for generations.

"Being Norwegian, part of our family's legacy is where dad started," Sig says in the first trailer for Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns. "This could be a whole new future for my family and the next generation." Coming along for the ride is Saga Captain Jake Anderson. "[I] need a guy that knows how to run a boat, can stand at the wheel, and that's you," Sig tells his former protege, as Mandy explains, "Dad's a great fisherman, but he definitely can't do it alone."

It's an emotional journey for Anderson as well. "If my father was here right now, he'd be in tears to see his son running a boat in f-king Norway," he tells the camera. But it's not all about nostalgia. "We didn't come here to trade one location for another, we came here to build something bigger," Mandy says, as Sig adds, "This isn't about money. This is about family."

"Captain Sig Hansen lures his family back to their ancestral homeland in Norway with ambitions of building a greater fishing empire than their forefathers could ever have imagined," the show's official logline reads. "But as daughter and co-captain Mandy struggles to start her own family, beginning anew in the land of their ancestors becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover their own heritage and cement the legacy they'll pass down to the next generation of fishermen."

In April 2020, Sig opened up to PopCulture.com about bringing on Mandy as his co-captain, throwing her in the deep end as is Hansen family tradition when it came to her first solo captain run. "I couldn't be more proud of her," Sig said at the time. "Everybody has a first time for everything, and I expected her to fail. I expected problems, but what it did for me was make me realize that's what my father did for me." Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns comes to Discovery this fall.