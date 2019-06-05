David Eason Confronts Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith After Custody Hearing

After Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s latest custody hearing on Tuesday, Eason confronted Evans’ ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, in the courthouse parking lot, which could result in a restraining order against him.

Griffith, the father of Evans’ 4-year-old son Kaiser, was talking to a TMZ reporter outside the Columbus County Courthouse in North Carolina when Eason, Evans’ husband with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley, drove by and confronted Griffith.

“What are you hanging out with the paparazzi for?” Eason asks Griffith in audio published by the news outlet, which you can listen to here.

“No, we’re talking. I’m not—” Griffith says before he’s cut off by the former Teen Mom 2 star.

“Keep talking, that’s all you ever do,” Eason retorts before Griffith laughs and said, “Hey, you want to ask them what we’ve been talking about?”

After a few seconds of silence, Griffith says, “Then I get flipped the bird. You got that on camera, right?”

“I’m actually going to file a restraining order because of that,” Griffith says, adding that he’s about to enter the courthouse.

TMZ reported Wednesday that no restraining order was filed at publishing time.

It wasn’t the only confrontation in the parking lot that day. Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, who has full custody of Evans and ex Andrew Lewis’ 9-year-old son Jace, squared off after a long day in court. Barbara reportedly insinuated that the only reason Evans was being affectionate toward Ensley was because cameras were rolling. Evans shot back by saying Barbara blocked her phone number.

The court hearing on Tuesday was reportedly for Evans and Eason to provide the judge with an update of their couples therapy, which is reportedly a necessity in order to get their kids back. Eason will also reportedly be required to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The parents lost temporary custody of all their children in May after Eason admitted to shooting and killing their family dog behind their home after it bit Ensley. On May 10, Child Protective Services advised Barbara to keep Jace at her home during visits with Evans. CPS also told Doris Griffith, the mother of Nathan Griffith, to pick up Kaiser from daycare that day.

On May 15, Ensley and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa were taken out of Evans and Eason’s custody. The two girls are reportedly staying with Eason’s mother, although it appeared Ensley was leaving the courthouse with Barbara on Tuesday.