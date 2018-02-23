David Eason Goes Completely Bald After Getting Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason, was fired from Teen Mom 2 this week after allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets, and the former reality personality has decided to update his look in the wake of the news.

Evans shared a video of her husband sporting a completely shaved head on Instagram as he held the pair’s daughter, Ensley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also posted a clip of Eason using a pair of clippers on his hair.

In the video, seen here, Eason looks almost unrecognizable as he and his daughter watch a group of birds.

Eason was fired from the show after going on an alleged homophobic rant on Twitter in which he reportedly referred to gay and transgender people as “abominations.”

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Evans told TMZ that her husband will now “keep his comments to himself.”

“David didn’t understand how [offended] people would get or how Twitter even works,” she said. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

Evans added, “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went, had a good time and left.”

Eason’s Twitter account has since been deactivated.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219