David Eason’s Alarming Video Amid Jenelle Evans Legal Battle Has ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Sounding Off

Teen Mom 2 fans are worried for Jenelle Evans after her estranged husband David Eason shared a social media post of a gun following their court hearing in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this week. After the two met in court for the first time since Evans and the kids left Eason (and where a judge extended Evans’ restraining order against him), the former pipe welder visited Nashville’s Broadway bars and shared a Snapchat video of a rifle mounted to the bar wall as part of a larger art piece.

Fans took to social media to share their concern after seeing what they thought was a message for Evans, 27.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He needs to go away,” one user wrote on PopCulture.com’s Facebook page.

“He’s crazy,” another said.

“I think the judge believes she is in eminent danger,” someone else commented.

“I can’t be the only one that sees guns where he zooms in?” one Reddit user asked, as another commented, “I totally think this is meant to threaten Jenelle (showing he’s at her new stomping ground and definitely zooming in on the gun). He’s f—ing crazy.”

Eason’s enthusiasm for guns has landed him in hot water before; earlier this year, he shot and killed the family dog, Nugget, after it nipped at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The incident kickstarted a chain of events that eventually resulted in Evans and Eason temporarily losing custody of their children as well as Evans being fired from her longtime role on Teen Mom 2. (Eason was fired by MTV the year previously after tweeting a homophobic and transphobic rant.)

When Evans filed for the restraining order against Eason at the end of October, she accused him of being “abusive and violent” in their marriage, which tracks with the October 2018 911 call she made, claiming he had broken her collarbone during a party at their house.

On Oct. 31, Evans announced that she and her kids, the youngest of which she shares with Eason, had left their North Carolina home. “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life,” she said.

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued on Instagram. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”