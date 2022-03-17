Daphne Oz Talks ‘The Chew’ Reunions on ‘The Good Dish’ (Exclusive)

Daphne Oz is currently tackling a new TV project — The Good Dish. The talk show, which also features co-hosts Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa, began airing this past January after Dr. Mehmet Oz’s show came to an end. But this isn’t new territory for Oz, as she previously served as one of the co-hosts on The Chew, which ended in 2018. In the midst of discussing Oz’s new role as a MasterChef Junior judge, the talk turned to her new daytime show. When asked whether there were any Chew reunions on the horizon, Oz told PopCulture.com exclusively that it’s definitely something that she’s interested in.

Oz reflected on her time on The Chew fondly. The show originally ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018 and the panel also included Carla Hall, Michael Symon, Mario Batali, and Clinton Kelly. The MasterChef Junior judge said that some of her former Chew co-hosts have appeared on The Good Dish. She explained that Symon was on the show’s Super Bowl episode, which was one of her “favorite episodes to date,” and that she would soon be reuniting with Hall, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TheGoodDishTV/status/1492136338476335107

While it’s been some time since The Chew was on the air, Oz knows that it still holds a place in many fans’ hearts today. She recalled, “It was such a family sort of mentality in that way of you felt like you were a fly on the wall watching someone’s family dinner table. And we were having crazy conversations and sharing with each other.” Oz went on to say that they’re bringing similar energy to The Good Dish, which would make it all the more fitting for her former Chew co-hosts to stop by.

“It [The Chew] made you feel good to have spent that time watching the show, not only because it was fun, but because you were learning, you felt like it was a valuable use of your time,” Oz continued. “That is so much a piece of what we’re trying to do with The Good Dish.” Oz’s new talk show began earlier this year after originally hosting “The Good Dish” as a segment on The Dr. Oz Show. The Good Dish replaced The Dr. Oz Show, which came to an end after the former talk show host announced his plan to run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. In addition to The Good Dish, Oz can next be seen on the newest season of MasterChef Junior, which premieres on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.