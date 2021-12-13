‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Spinoff Set to Premiere in January 2022

Dr. Mehmet Oz might be leaving his job as a daytime television host to run for office, but his family will still be on television on a daily basis. His daughter, Daphne Oz, will star in The Good Dish, which will replace The Dr. Oz Show around the country. Daphne, 35, won an Emmy as a host on ABC’s The Chew and will be joined by Top Chef‘s Gail Simmons and Next Food Star winner Jamika Pessoa on The Good Dish. Oz, 61, announced plans to run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania as a Republican late last month.

The final episode of The Dr. Oz Show will air on Jan. 14, 2022, Sony Pictures Television announced. The Good Dish replace it on Jan. 17, with Dr. Oz veterans Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader as executive producers. Daphne, Simmons, and Pessoa began hosting The Good Dish as a weekly segment on The Dr. Oz Show.

“There is no better time for a show like The Good Dish,” Chiaro and Rader said in a statement Monday. “Daphne, Gail, and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle, and trending content. These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier. It’s the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

The Dr. Oz Show was a spin-off itself, launching in 2009 after Oz became a national celebrity thanks to his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Dr. Oz aired for 13 seasons, with Oz winning the Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host four times. The show itself won the Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Emmy five times.

Oz announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania as a Republican on Nov. 30. He does not have political experience, although he served in President Donald Trump’s administration as a member of the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. In his essay announcing his plans, Oz slammed “government-mandated policies that caused unnecessary suffering” during the coronavirus pandemic and believes the public was “patronized and misled instead of empowered.” He said he was running for Senate to “empower you to control your destiny, to reinvigorate our great nation, and to reignite the divine spark that we should always be seeing in each other.”

In the statement announcing his run, Oz didn’t specifically say what plans he has for Pennsylvania. He has lived in New Jersey for the past two decades and only recently registered to vote in the Keystone State using his in-laws’ address. An Oz campaign spokesperson told CNBC he “lives” and “votes” in Pennsylvania, but the campaign didn’t say where in the state he lives.