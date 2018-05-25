‘The Chew’ Hosts React to Show’s Cancellation

Fans may be upset now that The Chew has been canceled, but the talk/cooking show hybrid’s hosts, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon, are equally sad to see the bittersweet end after seven seasons.

The three co-hosts took to Twitter to air their grievances and thank fans for a fun ride.

“I am so grateful for all the good times and incredible friends I have made over the past seven years on @thechew. It has truly been an amazing ride,” Hall wrote alongside a photo of her, Kelly and Symon. “I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward! #adventurefollows.”

Kelly took to Facebook, where he wrote, “Thank you for all your kind messages. Yes, The Chew was canceled. Huge bummer, but that’s the TV biz. Michael, Carla and I will truly miss making you laugh and inspiring you to try new things every day. We’re gonna finish out the rest of this season with as much enthusiasm as we can muster! I’m sure we’ll talk about it on tomorrow’s show. Again, thank you from the bottom of my [heart].”

Symon, too, took to Facebook, writing thanking his fans for their support over the years.

“As you may have heard by now we found out today this is our final season of The Chew … I Just want to say thank you to everyone who not only was involved with show but to all those who watched daily and allowed us to entertain you…it has been an amazing run and we are all looking forward to new fun things!” he wrote.

ABC made the announcement Wednesday that The Chew was canceled after seven seasons, 1,454 episodes, multiple Emmy nominations and two Emmy wins. Production will end at the end of its current seventh season, which goes from June until September. Hall, Kelly and Symon all started on the show when it debuted in 2011, as well as Daphne Oz, who left the show after its sixth season.

Disgraced chef Mario Batali was also a co-host, but he was fired in December after sexual harassment allegations surfaced. News of the show’s cancellation came days after a report saying Batali was under criminal investigation for sexual assault.

According to The Wrap, ABC canceled the show in order to make space for a new third hour of Good Morning America. The network plans to expand its wildly popular morning news and talk show into the afternoon. However, executives also realize that they’re taking away another program that audiences have come to love.

“While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet,” said Ben Sherwood, the president of the Disney ABC Television Group.

“For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere. We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

Gordon Elliott, the show’s creator, talked to The Wrap about the impetus of the program.

“Before The Chew, no one had attempted a talk/food hybrid,” he said. “Our hosts Clinton, Carla and Michael and the staff created television history executing the show as well as they did for all these years. I know I speak for all of the people who work on the show when I say it was the best television we have ever had the privilege to produce.”