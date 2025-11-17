‘Dangerously Obese’ Star Tragically Died: Show Reveals Death of Molly McKie

Dangerously Obese star Molly McKie’s story had a tragic ending following the TLC star’s efforts to lose hundreds of pounds.

The final moments of Wednesday’s episode of the reality series revealed that McKie had died seven months after having weight loss surgery and losing 200 lbs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McKie’s episode of Dangerously Obese followed her weight loss journey, which started with her weighing in at nearly 600 lbs. With the encouragement of husband Sam and their young son Hudson, McKie put in the work to drop down to 535 lbs., at which point she was cleared for bariatric surgery.

Following the surgery, McKie was down 200 lbs., but seven months after the procedure, she suffered cardiac arrest and died.

During the episode, McKie’s husband noted that she had been “doing amazing” before her death and had finally been able to play with their son. “She was able to get on the floor with him and he loved every second of it,” Sam shared. “He was so excited that he got to play with his mommy.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that McKie died on Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 28, just days before she was set to graduate with a second college degree. Sam has since remarried, tying the knot in March 2024 to a woman who is helping him raise Hudson, now 6 years old.

Following Wednesday’s episode, McKie’s sister reportedly took to Facebook to pay tribute to her. “Miss you forever, especially tonight,” she wrote. “Your strength and perseverance was something incredible. So was your intellect. The most beautiful person I know, inside and out. I miss your quick-witted humor so much. I love you so much Molly and I can’t wait to laugh with you again one day.”