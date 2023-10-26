'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Week 5 Recap: Tearful Len Goodman Tribute Honors Late Judge

There wasn't a dry eye in the house during this week's Dancing With the Stars, as current and former pros took to the dance floor to honor late judge Len Goodman with a beautiful tribute. A memorable Dancing With the Stars moment for the Most Memorable Year episode, which brought us the first 10s of the season as well. So let's get into it! Maybe have some tissues nearby.

Let's get our crying out of the way first and talk about the beautiful tribute waltz dedicated to Len, who died in April 2023 at age 78, four months after announcing his retirement from Dancing With the Stars. Len was a dance purist through and through, and this performance to "Moon River" was the perfect way to remember him. And truly no one made it through this without crying, how could you not?

Ugh, ok, I'm pulling myself together and we're getting into the first celeb dance of the night: Mira Sorvino and Gleb's Contemporary to "Time After Time," inspired by 2004, the year Mira had her daughter. And look, there's her daughter! The judges thought this was very sweet, and she got a 22/30 for the week!

Ariana Madix and Pasha took the stage next. Remember, they got a 9 last week so there's a lot to live up to. Their Viennese Waltz to "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish was inspired by 2023, the year of the Scandoval, and the judges definitely noticed the emotion in this waltz, although there were a few little skips. 24/30, not bad.

Charity Lawson and Artem then took the stage for what Carrie Ann called THE dance to remember this season, and I have to agree. This bar work in their Contemporary to "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez was bold and beautiful as Charity dedicated the dance to 2022, the year she started her Bachelor Nation journey. Ultimately this earned them the first 10 of the season for a 28/30 – well deserved, in my opinion.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha were up next, dedicating their Viennese Waltz to "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran to Alyson's husband, whom she met in 2003 while filming Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Alyson puts in the work every week, the judges said, and they're noticing the improvement, but still a 21/30.

I don't know if that same improvement can be said about Harry Jowsey and Rylee. Their Contemporary routine to "Keep Your Head Up" by Andy Grammer was inspired by the friends who helped him out of a dark place in 2020 when Too Hot to Handle came out, but the judges said it was a backward step from the other week. He's just so stiff. 18/30.

Jason Mraz and Daniella brought us back up, though, with their Quickstep to Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again," which happens to be the song Jason listened to on repeat in 1999 when he left his life behind to pursue music in California. And he's too good! The judges were wowed by his superior technical skills and how much content is in each of his dances. 27/30.

Lele Pons and Brandon then hit the stage with a contemporary to "I'll Stand By You" by The Pretenders inspired by 2020, when she released a docuseries about living with severe OCD and Tourette's. This was their best dance so far, the judges said, giving them a 24/30.

Xochitl Gomez and Val topped the leaderboard last week with the highest score of the season, and their Viennese waltz to "Until I Found You" was no different. Inspired by 2021, the year she booked her role in Dr. Strange, the dance was called beautiful, dynamic and controlled. Even with a slight wobble, Xochitl got her first 10 this week, tying Charity at the top of the leaderboard with a 28/30.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma may be making headlines for hand-holding outside of the ballroom, but the Real Housewives husband dedicated his contemporary dance to "Rise Up" by Andra Day to his wife Kyle Richards and their family. Judges called it their best dance yet, and gave him a 24/30!

Barry Williams and Peta needed a comeback after last week, and this wild and free Paso doble to "Born to Be Wild" was just that. Taking Barry back to 1968, before he booked the Brady Bunch and was just living his best life, the judges were on their feet, giving Barry his first 8s of the season for a 24/30. What a closer.

But someone has to go home, and with Alyson and Sasha, Harry and Rylee and Mira and Gleb in the bottom for the evening, it turned out to be Mira and Gleb who were sent packing.

OK, but Harry and Rylee are next to go, right? Come on. Let me know what you thought of this week's Dancing With the Stars in the comments!