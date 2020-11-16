Tom Bergeron Endorses 'Dancing With the Stars' Drinking Game 'Spinoff'

✖

Tom Bergeron may no longer be the host of Dancing With the Stars, but the beloved TV personality could be convinced by this boozy, fan-made "spinoff." The former ABC host, who emceed 27 seasons of the dance competition before being replaced in July by Tyra Banks, shared on Twitter Sunday a hilarious "Drinking With the Stars" mat that had fans cracking up.

Bergeron joked that this rendition of the show would "win my heart...and liver," posing in a face mask alongside the audition sign. His followers loved it, with one commenting, "When your drinking game is a drinking game..." and another joking, "Where do I sign up?"

HERE’S a spin-off that’d win my heart...and liver 😏🥳 pic.twitter.com/GVM6FTSxbS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) November 15, 2020

Bergeron broke the news in July that he would no longer be hosting the hit show after he was fired alongside co-host Erin Andrews. ABC then announced in a statement it would be taking the show in a "new creative direction" by hiring Banks. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family," the network said in a statement at the time. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

In a recent interview on the Stuttering John Podcast, Bergeron said he wouldn't consider returning to DWTS if asked, explaining there were "staff changes" and "philosophical changes" beginning in 2018 that left the show with a "different feel." Taking time off for the first time in years, Bergeron joked he's "quite capable of being very lazy" and has been relaxing after the sudden change in career plans.

As for taking another job right now, Bergeron said after years of demanding hosting jobs, he's ready to enjoy life at 65 and is "not really looking to work a lot." As for the new creative direction that eventually led to him being let go from DWTS, the former host kept it classy with his response. "Well, I can't speak to their [producers'] mindset," Bergeron said. "Look, my bottom line is, I've had a wonderful career. I've got friends who are still on that show, both on camera and behind the scenes, so, out of respect for them, that's about all I'll say."