'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Tyra Banks' Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Dress and 'Catwalk' Entrance

Dancing With the Stars' episode this week paid tribute to the celebrity contestants' idols and host Tyra Banks was not left out. The show opened with the former America's Next Top Model star walking as if she was on a catwalk onto the dance floor while a cover of Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From the Block." Banks also wore a green dress meant to remind the audience of Lopez's famous Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys. Banks' dress had viewers talking during the episode, and continued debating Banks' performance as the show's new host. Later, Banks changed to a Nicki Minaj-inspired outfit. Banks' green dress was not as revealing as the real dress Lopez wore in 2000 or even the one she wore at Versace's Spring 2020 fashion show in September 2019 to mark the dress' 20th anniversary. The 2000 dress was worn at the beginning of the Grammys ceremony that year and instantly caused a stir. Google reportedly created Google Images because there was a massive spike in searches for photos of Lopez in the dress at the time. In a video Lopez shared on her YouTube channel last year, Lopez said she was shocked to receive a standing ovation at the Grammys just because of the dress.

@tyrabanks finally a fabulous dress that doesn't super size you, but makes you look awesome! You go girl! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wdzI3CNi0z — Denise Dial (@denise_dial) November 10, 2020 Banks is in the middle of her first season as host of Dancing With the Stars. Over the summer, she replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and joined the show as an executive producer. She has gotten off to a bumpy start, despite her long experience with hosting television shows. Her biggest mistake came during the Oct. 5 episode, when she announced the wrong couples who landed in the bottom two. Judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba were both quick to defend her, noting that producers made mistakes with the voting results they gave her. It's a 🔟 from us! 🙌 Reply below with some of your favorite icons 👇 #IconsNight #DWTS pic.twitter.com/UD99MasL4d — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 10, 2020

This (relatively) normal Versace dress is the best thing Tyra has worn this entire season. The hair and makeup are even nice. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/yLWdQj0lyR — Jess (@dazzle715) November 10, 2020 "Tyra looks like a nightmare version of JLo in the famous Versace dress," one person wrote. However, not all the responses to the dress were negative. One person said it looked much better than the other ones she wore this season.

I like Tyra's dress but she's not pulling off any Jlo vibes #DWTS pic.twitter.com/mxW8l3p15r — Heather P (@HPszwaro) November 10, 2020 Some fans sounded surprised that they liked the dress. "Wow Tyra finally looks great tonight. The long flowing dress looks fabulous on her," one person wrote. "I actually like Tyra's JLO inspired dress," another wrote.

Many of us have expressed dismay with Tyra Banks. But it was worth giving her a shot, the first couple episodes. SHE IS THE WRONG MATCH FOR DWTS. I don't enjoy it half as much. I don't know how they chose her, thinking she was a good match. But the world has bigger problems.#DWTS — LEE (@MarshaLeeLicata) November 10, 2020 Some fans are still not happy with Banks' performance. One person asked if it was possible to vote her off the show, like the contestants. "What number do we text to vote [Banks] off of [DWTS]?! She's terrible on this show. The fact that they haven't replaced her yet is a joke," one fan wrote.