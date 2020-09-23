'DWTS' Host Tyra Banks Shows off Her Sheer Dress Look

✖

Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has taken to Instagram to show off her sheer look. In the post, Banks shared a photo of herself donning a black dress with see-though material around her chest, arms, and legs. She referred to the photo as "a backstage peek" at her outfit.

"I wish SHEER luck to all the stars that are dancing their butts off every Monday on [Dancing With The Stars]," she added. "Can’t wait to see you there as you cheer them on. They appreciate your love and support." Earlier this year, Banks was announced as the new host of Dancing With The Stars, following the firings of longtime host Tom Bergeron, as well as co-host Erin Andrews. In her first statement after taking over, Banks said, "I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Sep 23, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Banks opened up about taking over the show and confessed that she is aware of how big a change it is for everyone. "Dancing with the Stars is one of the biggest shows on TV, with a huge audience, and I really respect that," she said. "I can't come in with a battering ram and try to change everything. That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I'm not doing that."

The dancers want to hold that mirror ball, but I want to WEAR it! ✨ Who guessed gold for my outfit tonight?? Get ready west coast, @DancingABC starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/19zWSDlOh1 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 23, 2020

Banks added, "I listened to research, I listened to the fans, I killed half of my ideas and then I doubled down on some of them. We want to implement those ideas but still respect the show — and add a little pixie dust!" Following Tuesday's episode — in which the dance team of NBA legend Charles Oakley and pro Emma Slater were eliminated — Dancing with the Stars returns Monday on Sept. 28, on ABC.