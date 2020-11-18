'Dancing With the Stars': Skai Jackson's Fans Console Her After Semi-Finals Elimination
In a shocking turn of events, two of the season's top competitors were sent home on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars. After performing two separate routines, Disney star Skai Jackson and her partner, Alan Bersten, found themselves in the bottom two for the night alongside actor Justina Machado and her partner, Sasha Farber. Ultimately, Jackson was sent home. In light of her elimination, fans have sent Jackson some positive words and praised her for going so far in the competition.
Monday night's episode of DWTS featured a shocking double elimination. Not only were Jackson and Bersten sent home, but figure skater Johnny Weir and his partner, Britt Stewart, were also eliminated after receiving the lowest combined total of viewer votes and their judges' scores. This means that the four celebrities who will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy in the DWTS finale will be Machado, rapper Nelly, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Catfish star Nev Schulman. The competitors will have one last chance to show the judges, and the viewers, what they're made of during the DWTS finale on Nov. 23.
It's safe to say that fans were shocked by how the double elimination played out on Monday night's episode. DWTS viewers have even taken to Twitter to send words of encouragement to Jackson in light of her shocking elimination.
Robbed
they robbed you sis 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ymk2PRbhkz— raechelle (@itsraech) November 17, 2020
This photo really sums up how many DWTS viewers were feeling following Monday's episode. As one fan wrote, Jackson was "robbed" of a spot in the finale.
Still A Winner
I mean I voted Nd voted about 80 times each week 💔❤️ you may have gotten eliminated , but you won this competition in my heart .. I’m super sad because I had my hopes up super high 😔☝🏾Skai I’m proud of you and I mean you had the best caring and loving dancing partner ever💗💯— nini santanna (@Nini_Santanna_) November 17, 2020
Jackson may not have won DWTS, but she won over the hearts of many during her time in the competition. Shortly after she was sent home, the Disney star received an outpouring of love from all of her fans, with many expressing just how proud they are of her.
A Role Model
Congratulations on a phenomenal run on DWTS! You are a fresh cans welcome source of inspiration, love, and grace! Thank you for giving my granddaughters a beautiful example of ‘Black Girl Magic!’ Be blessed ❤️❤️— Denise Lapsley (@lapsley_denise) November 17, 2020
Jackson may have been the youngest one in the competition, but fans were taken by her grace and maturity each and every week. As this fan pointed out, the actor is such a role model, particularly for younger members of the Black community.
Sending Love
i'm sorry for your loss last night, bby. you deserve to go the finale 😔 but i'm proud of your growth over the season! your dancing got so much better as the season went on and it seems like your confidence has gone up since your fall. love u ❤— ✨ mak ✨ (@simply_malvie) November 17, 2020
This fan wrote that Jackson deserved to go to the finale. But, she can still walk away with her head held high for all of the fantastic work that she did during the course of the season.
Awesome
You were awesome on dancing with the stars!! Sry you had to get eliminated tonight,❤️❤️— Stephy:)⚾️❤️28⭐️ (@YankeeStephy) November 17, 2020
Jackson did have a great run on DWTS, earning high praise from the judges for an array of exciting routines. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to get her to the finale.
A Winner
Your journey continues. This is a win. You have blossomed into your womanhood. Embrace it. As for my fam... you are our vote. Keep setting and reaching your goals 💜— Cortney Surine (@CortneySurine) November 17, 2020
Jackson didn't get to walk away with the Mirrorball Trophy. However, as many fans noted, she's still a winner for having such a phenomenal DWTS journey.
Should Be Proud
You had such a good run Skai, you should feel very proud of yourself ❤️— Rachel (@rachelxleon) November 17, 2020
Fans took to Twitter to shower Jackson with love following her elimination from DWTS. Many of those very fans noted that they were "proud" of the actor and that she should be proud of how she fared, as well.