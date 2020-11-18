'Dancing With the Stars': Skai Jackson's Fans Console Her After Semi-Finals Elimination

In a shocking turn of events, two of the season's top competitors were sent home on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars. After performing two separate routines, Disney star Skai Jackson and her partner, Alan Bersten, found themselves in the bottom two for the night alongside actor Justina Machado and her partner, Sasha Farber. Ultimately, Jackson was sent home. In light of her elimination, fans have sent Jackson some positive words and praised her for going so far in the competition.

Monday night's episode of DWTS featured a shocking double elimination. Not only were Jackson and Bersten sent home, but figure skater Johnny Weir and his partner, Britt Stewart, were also eliminated after receiving the lowest combined total of viewer votes and their judges' scores. This means that the four celebrities who will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy in the DWTS finale will be Machado, rapper Nelly, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Catfish star Nev Schulman. The competitors will have one last chance to show the judges, and the viewers, what they're made of during the DWTS finale on Nov. 23.

It's safe to say that fans were shocked by how the double elimination played out on Monday night's episode. DWTS viewers have even taken to Twitter to send words of encouragement to Jackson in light of her shocking elimination.