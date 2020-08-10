'DWTS' Alum Sharna Burgess Is Unrecognizable in New Photos Without Red Hair

✖

Dancing With the Stars fans who are used to seeing Sharna Burgess sporting bright red hair will be in for a shock after her latest Instagram posts debut a whole new look! The former pro went blonde last month and is still getting used to the new look, which now includes some pink highlights. Burgess won the Mirror Ball trophy with Bobby Bones in Season 27 but was surprisingly not involved in DWTS Season 28.

Burgess first showed off the new look on July 18, then explained the process behind the new color a few days later. She credited her friend, hairstylist Kennedy Van Dyke, with helping her go blonde for the first time since she was 14. "We loved it so much we almost didn’t add the pink!" she wrote. "This was right after we had stripped it and then put the toner in. No conditioner or treatments at this point."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:37pm PDT

The Australian native said she was surprised Van Dyke was able to get all the red out of her hair to bring it back to "beautiful pearly" blonde. She even called it a miracle. "I wasn't expecting to get my dream hair in that session... but she made it happen," Burgess wrote. "Giving some love and praise to my girl... you magical creature you. First, you create the Sharna Red that gave me so much... and now you’ve given me something I love even more."

Even though it has been a few weeks since the hair change, Burgess said last week she was still getting used to it and could not stop sharing selfies. "I absolutely need to take more photos... feels weird posting anything with my red hair now that I’m blonde and feel like it's SO UNBELIEVABLY DIFFERENT," she wrote, adding that she is only going to share "shameless selfies" from now on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess) on Jul 21, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

Burgess, 35, is best known for her time on DWTS where her partners have included Andy Dick, Nick Carter, Antonio Brown, and Derek Fisher. In 2018, she won her first and so far only Mirror Ball with Bones, despite their low scores from judges. Burgess was not asked back for DWTS Season 28, but she was hired as a judge on the Australian version of the show. In an interview with Us Weekly last week, Burgess said she would definitely come back to DWTS if producers asked.

"If they ask me, I will jump up and down — [I] might do the ugly cry," Burgess said. "I’m not sure. You know, I missed my family. I miss dancing. I miss creating. I miss teaching." She said she has not heard anything from the show, but she was not "ready" to leave it behind. "I've still got more in me," she said.