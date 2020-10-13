'Dancing With the Stars': Peta Murgatroyd Suffers Injury During '80s Night

✖

Peta Murgatroyd's '80s night dance with partner Vernon Davis during Monday's Dancing With the Stars came with a side of injury for the pro dancer, who pulled her neck during her team's tango set to "Livin' on a Prayer." Earning a 21/30 from the judges — just two points higher than the lowest score of a 19/30 from both Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko and Sharna Burgess and Jesse Metcalfe — the former NFL player and his pro partner were one of the two couples in danger of being eliminated Monday before Burgess and Metcalfe were unanimously chosen to go home by the judges.

After the show, Murgatroyd didn't appear after the dance in her usual interview spots, which she later attributed to an injury obtained during her team's tango. Early Tuesday morning, the pro apologized for her absence, revealing she "pulled [her] neck" and "had to run to therapy." The prognosis is good, but Murgatroyd revealed she had to have her neck seen to as soon as possible to make sure everything was OK.

Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance. I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy. I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP. Thanks for the concern. Love you all and I’m looking forward to next week xxxx — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) October 13, 2020

Following Monday's injury, judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Entertainment Tonight, "It's the '80s. There's hazard pay involved, with the wigs and stuff. You could definitely tweak a neck with '80s [routines]. But I hope she's OK, most importantly... she'll be dancing next week so I hope she's okay and takes care of her neck."

Murgatroyd's injury is just one of several that have plagued Season 29. Not only did former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe injure her ankle in week two, but Burgess also revealed to Entertainment Tonight last week she had been dealing with a severe ankle sprain for weeks. "Oh that's just the first time you all have seen it!" she told the outlet of the ankle wrap evident in the night's performance. "I've been strapping my ankle since week one. I rolled my ankle really badly before our first dance and it is a severe sprain."

Metcalfe added to Entertainment Tonight that he had an "amazing" experience, despite being eliminated during '80s night. "I think the journey was cut short a bit but everything that's meant to be will be and this was the end of the road for me. I trimmed down, I lost 10 pounds and I really think it helped with my posture," the actor said. "Overall it was just such an amazing experience. It was very challenging but incredibly rewarding."