‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Says She’s ‘Mad’ at Partner Bobby Bones’ Antics

No one seems to be having more fun on Dancing With the Stars season 27 than Bobby Bones, but pro partner Sharna Burgess seems to be sick of his silliness.

The country radio personality started off his time on the ABC show last week with an unscripted joyful freak out following jive to “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt, and Monday continued his weird streak by “flossing” following their foxtrot to “Theme from New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

While the judges called the diversion from the choreography “enthusiastic,” giving the performance a 20/30, Burgess admitted she was growing tired of Bones’ shtick in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after Monday’s show.

“Right now, I’m mad at him,” Burgess told the publication.

“That’s true! It’s absolutely true. This is no set-up,” Bones agreed. “She is ticked at me, and she deserves to be.”

Burgess said it’s not that she want to squelch her partner’s joy in any way, but would love if he could stick to her prescribed moves.

“I don’t want to control him, I just want him to believe in the dancing that he does,” Burgess said. “I love the way he celebrates, and I love what he brings to the dance floor, I just want him to finish the last move. That’s all! And then he can celebrate and party.”

“I didn’t finish the last move last week either,” Bones added. “I get a little too excited.”

In Tuesday’s episode, following a quickstep to “That Old Black Magic” by Sammy Davis Jr., the judges warned Bones to “tone it down just a notch” in order to showcase the moves without “[losing] your joy,” awarding them a lackluster 19/30.

Bones told ET that while he knows he’s a little off the wall when it comes to Dancing With the Stars, he isn’t apologizing for his enthusiastic outbursts.

“I’m also happy that people watched, and smiled. My goal is to make people smile the whole show, and to be a better dancer as the show climbs,” Bones said. “I want to get better as the show goes on, but I want people to think that at any time I could do anything that’s gonna make them smile.”

But will those moves take the pair through to the Mirrorball trophy?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

