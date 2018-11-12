‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semi-Finals Songs, Dances Announced

It’s coming down to the end of Dancing With the Stars season 27, and the stakes are higher than ever for the six couples still in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy.

On Monday’s semi-final episode of the ABC reality competition, the remaining pairs will perform two dances — one dedicated to someone special in their life and one judges’ challenge, where they will be tasked with performing a dance they previously took on.

For the first dance, each couple will perform a waltz, salsa, contemporary or Argentine tango, while the second will be one of the following: jive, foxtrot, quick step, salsa or cha cha. The final tally determining the four pairs heading to the finale will combine the two scores from the judges with votes from the audience.

Here’s what the six semi-finalist pairs will be performing Monday:

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten will first dance a waltz to “Water” by Bishop Briggs for their dedication dance, and will return to the jive for the judges’ choice dance to “Yes” by Merry Clayton.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess will dance the salsa to “GDFR” by Flo Rida for their dedication dance, and will give the jive another shot to “Gimme Some Lovin” by The Spencer Davis Group.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe will first perform a contemporary dance to “Stand Up for Something” by Andra Day, and then will retry the foxtrot to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman for the judges’ choice.

Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson will perform a contemporary dance to “This Year’s Love” by David Gray for their dedication number, and will quickstep to “Check it Out” by Oh the Larceny for their judges’ choice dance.

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke will take on the Argentine tango for their dedication dance to “Libertango” from Forever Tango. For the judges’ choice performance, the two will once again dance the salsa, this time to “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo.

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson will also perform an Argentine tango for their dedication dance to “Pray for Me” by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, but will take on a cha cha to “Good Feeling” by Austin French for their judges’ choice dance.

At the end of the night, two pairs will be eliminated, leaving only the finalists who will compete next week for the ultimate honor. But who won’t make it through the semi-finals?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

