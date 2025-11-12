‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Beloved TV Personality Ahead of Semi-Finals

The latest Dancing With the Stars season is coming down to the wire, and the show just sent another couple home.

Spoilers ahead for Week 9 of DWTS Season 34, a.k.a. the “20th Birthday Party” theme night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a celebratory night that included a cameo from royalty, the season ended with sadness for one celebrity: Andy Richter. Conan O’Brien’s longtime sideman was partnered with Emma Slater for the season.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Emma Slater and Andy Richter. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

After learning of his elimination, the comedian seemed nothing but grateful for his time on DWTS.

“It’s changed my life,” Richter said of the program. He then heaped praise on Slater for all she had done for him during the course of the season.

Six celebrities remain in the competition: gymnast Jordan Chiles (Ezra Sosa), influencer Alix Earle (Val Chmerkovskiy), Traitors alum Dylan Efron (Daniella Karagach), Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix (Alan Bersten), conservationist Robert Irwin (Witney Carson) and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt (Mark Ballas).

Richter joins previously eliminated celebrities Danielle Fishel (Pasha Pashkov), Jen Affleck (Jan Ravnik), Scott Hoying (Rylee Arnold), Hilaria Baldwin (Gleb Savchenko), Lauren Jauregui (Brandon Armstrong), Corey Feldman (Jenna Johnson), Baron Davis (Britt Stewart).

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Dancing With the Stars airs live via ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch ABC for free by using a digital antenna tuned to your local affiliate station.

Past episodes stream on Disney+ and Hulu afterward. Dance routines are also posted on the show’s official YouTube account.