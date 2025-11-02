‘Dancing With the Stars’: Robert Irwin Receives ‘Gorgeous’ Gift From ‘Wicked’ Star After Performance

Robert Irwin is getting some support from a Wicked star.

Following his and pro partner Witney Carson’s routine to “Dancing Through Life” during Wicked Night on Dancing With the Stars, Irwin received flowers from none other than Prince Fiyero.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Wicked Night on Oct. 21, the wildlife conservationist shared a TikTok of Carson handing him flowers during rehearsals. After reading the note, Irwin appropriately was freaking out, revealing to Carson that they’re from Jonathan Bailey. “You are the shiz, Robert,” read the note. “You’ve done all the Fiyeros proud. Cheering you on from afar. Big love, J.B.”

@robertirwin Thank you so much Jonathan! What a cool surprise, it was an honour to play Fiyero for the night! ♬ original sound – Robert Irwin

Irwin and Carson received much praise for their Jazz to “Dancing Through Life,” which earned straight 9s. Many people believed the routine should have gotten the first 10 of the season, but that honor went to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, who did a Quickstep to “Popular.” But it seems like Irwin received something much better than a 10, and that is knowing that Bailey is rooting for him. The flowers were a sweet gesture, and Irwin was as surprised as ever.

“I mean, that was just so incredible,” he told ET after Halloween Night on Tuesday. “That just meant the world. And when this bouquet arrived, I’m like, ‘Holy moly.’” Carson added, “Can I just say I love men sending men flowers. Like, I think that is cool! I think that’s really cool!”

(Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Bailey is set to reprise his role as Prince Fiyero in the highly-anticipated Wicked: For Good, releasing in theaters on Nov. 21. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the musical fantasy also stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

As for Irwin, he made it through both Wicked Night and Halloween Night, and he and Carson will be competing during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Tuesday. The two will be performing a Paso Doble to “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. Flavor Flav will be the guest judge, and the team dances are back, with hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro participating. It starts on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Fans can see the actual Fiyero in action with Wicked streaming on Prime Video.