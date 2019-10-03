‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Calls ‘Kind and Loving’ Partner Karamo Brown Her ‘Dance Dad’ (Exclusive)

Queer Eye fans rejoice! Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson-Chmerkovskiy has nothing but glowing words when it comes to her celebrity partner Karamo Brown. Talking with PopCulture.com ahead of Monday’s new episode of the ABC dance competition, Johnson revealed she was “crossing [her] fingers” that the Netflix series’ culture expert would be paired with her when rumors began swirling that he would appear on Season 28.

“I’m obviously a massive fan of Queer Eye,” she admitted. “It’s my guilty pleasure and it makes me sob like a little girl every time I watch it.”

The moment the studio door opened and Brown walked into the room, Johnson was “ecstatic,” and the love fest has only continued since then.

“He’s just as charismatic and kind and loving as he is on the show,” she assured, adding that she endearingly calls him her “dance dad” due to his calm and reassuring nature.

Johnson has been there for Brown as well as #TeamJeranamo has been slammed with tough scoring from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli as the trio has vowed to raise the bar when it comes to handing out higher scores at the start of the season.

“I think they’re especially tough on him right now,” she theorized to PopCulture.com as to how they walked away with a 16/30 following their jive to “Still Standing” by Elton John this week. “I’m not sure why — I’m hoping they see potential in him and want to see him rise to the occasion.”

Getting these low scores amid constant practice “pretty discouraging,” the pro revealed, adding she’s been trying to channel the “immediate frustration and disappointment” to “fuel the fire for the upcoming week.”

“This season, especially with the new voting system, it’s so crucial for the fans to be as an engaged as possible,” she told PopCulture.com of getting the fans energized to get out and vote next week. “We would love all the votes and we would love to continue this journey!”

Fans can vote for #TeamJeranamo, either via the ABC website or by text during the two-hour live broadcast. Viewers get 10 votes per method to either give to their favorite couple or spread out. For those texting their votes, send KARAMO to 21523 to vote for Johnson and Brown.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

