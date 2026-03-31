‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Involved in Plane Crash

Dancing With the Stars alum Charlotte Jørgensen was a passenger on the Air Canada plane crash that resulted in the deaths of two people.

The professional dancer, who appeared on the first season of the dance competition series, took to Instagram to share her experience a week after an Air Canada plane crashed into a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport in New York on March 22, killing captain Antoine Forest and first officer Mackenzie Gunther.

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“A week ago tonight, after a fabulous weekend in Montreal, I boarded Air Canada 8646 bound for [LaGuardia] NYC,” Jørgensen began her post, which was accompanied by a photo she appears to have taken of the crash site.

“By now, probably most of you have heard of the collision that happened with a firetruck on the runway,” she continued, adding, “I owe my life to two brave souls Captain Antoine Forest and First Officer Mackenzie Gunther – they made the ultimate sacrifice so that we all could live….”

The dancer noted, “I am indebted to them and my thoughts are with their families.”

Jørgensen revealed that while she “felt nothing as adrenaline was rushing through my body” on the night of the crash, things have gotten more difficult for her in the days that followed.

“The days after has been tough – physically, mentally and emotionally,” she shared, adding that while she is home and being cared for by her loved ones now, she “will be taking time to heal.”

John O’Hurley and his partner, Charlotte Jorgensen on ‘dancing with the stars’ (Photo by Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“I am grateful for all the love I have received and I send you all an extra warm hug,” she wrote, thanking her Dancing With the Stars “family for [their] care and concern.”

There were 72 passengers and four crew members on board the Air Canada aircraft that collided with the firetruck. There were 41 people transported to the hospital between the plane and the firetruck after the crash occurred.

A majority have since been released, but Solange Tremblay, a 26-year veteran flight attendant, remains hospitalized after being ejected from the plane’s wreckage over 320 feet, according to a GoFundMe created by her daughter, Sarah Lepine.

“My mother’s injuries include two shattered legs (open fractures) requiring multiple surgeries where metal plates are needed to repair the damage done to her legs,” Lepine wrote, adding that her mother is still waiting to see if she also needs surgery for a fractured spine.

“Furthermore, she requires skin graphs to repair the missing flesh she lost on her legs while sliding down the tarmac,” she went on, adding that her mother will require “several other surgeries” and “intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.”

“My mom has suffered so much from this event and regrettably her struggles are far from over,” Lepine wrote. She continued, “Right now, my mom needs your help. She is in New York for the foreseeable future for her recovery where she remains in constant fear of sustaining further damages than she has already suffered.”

The fundraiser, which will help cover Tremblay’s medical costs, has raised over $228,000 CAD as of Tuesday afternoon.