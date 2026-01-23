‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Implements New Safety Protocol

Those going to DWTS Live! will have to deal with one big change.

The official tour social media account announced on Thursday, ahead of the opening show, that the cast will no longer go outside to meet fans after the shows.

“To help protect the health and safety of our cast and crew and due to the extensive tour we are about to embark on, we wish to inform you that the cast of DWTS LIVE will not be able to come outside the venues to say hi to anyone after the show,” read the statement via Us Weekly. “This policy is intended to ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew so that they will be able to perform night after night across the country for you.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, DYLAN EFRON

DWTS pro and Season 34 finalist Ezra Sosa took to TikTok to address the change. “I was really sad when they made that decision, but ultimately it is the safest and healthiest thing for all of us,” he said in the now-deleted video. “Getting to meet all of you is probably one of the funnest things about tour… The fact that I can’t physically see every one of you really does hurt. It is the safest and healthiest thing for all of us.”

DWTS Live! kicked off on Thursday in Akron, Ohio, and the tour is set to run through early May. Pros on the tour include Emma Slater, who is co-hosting, Val Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Sosa, and Hailey Bills. Witney Carson will be a special guest for the April 21-30 shows with her Mirrorball champ partner Robert Irwin. Celebrity guests will be co-hosts Andy Richter, Danielle Fishel, and Elaine Hendrix, as well as guest stars Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, and Jordan Chiles, as well as Irwin. All celebrities will be attending select dates. More information can be found on the tour website.

If you were hoping to meet the cast on the tour, don’t fret just yet. VIP packages are still available for shows. While it may not be free, the packages do offer photo ops with everyone, interactive experiences, special merchandise, and much more. At the very least, the change does make sense, and fans seem to be as understanding as ever.