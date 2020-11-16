'Dancing With the Stars': Pregnant Witney Carson Celebrates Baby Shower With Lindsay Arnold

✖

Lindsay Arnold is helping her fellow Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson celebrate her upcoming baby. As Carson counts down the days to her little boy’s arrival, her first child with husband Carson McAllister, Arnold was in attendance at her baby shower over the weekend, and she couldn’t help but gush over the soon-to-be mom on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Arnold shared a photo of herself and Carson, both smiling for the camera as Carson cradled her growing belly. The pro dancer said that she "loved celebrating this beautiful mama to be." She also gushed that she is "so happy" for Carson and "cannot wait to meet baby boy!!" Carson responded to the post with some affection of her own, writing, "Love you linds!"

The photo was reminiscent of one of Carson and Arnold from September, when the two professional dancers came together to celebrate the latter's pregnancy. Arnold had announced in May that she was expecting her first child with husband Sam Cusick, with Carson confirming her own pregnancy just two months later. Given the closeness of their pregnancies, Arnold and Carson experienced the journey together, something Carson opened up about when speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July.

"It is so special. I mean, honestly, she has been so great through this process. We were talking yesterday, and I'm like, 'So you're kind of the guinea pig.' She's like, 'I'm fine, I'll try it out first and let you know how it goes,'" she recalled. "But it's been so fun. We've obviously known each other since we were about nine years old, so to do literally everything together has just been so special and I cannot wait to be mothers together."

Arnold was just as excited to experience pregnancy and motherhood alongside her longtime friend, telling the outlet just days before giving birth that it was "insane." Arnold explained, "we've done so many things in our lives together, so it’s like, naturally, why wouldn't we get pregnant together? It's so funny because you can't really plan a pregnancy. I mean, you can plan when you want to try, but it's not like it’s always going to happen when you want it to."

Arnold welcomed daughter Sage Jill Cusick via C-section on Monday, Nov. 2. Carson is expected to give birth sometime in January 2021 to a baby boy.