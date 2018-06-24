‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shows off ‘Sandy Cheeks’

Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd is having the time of her life while on a Hawaiian vacation.

The professional dancer took to Instagram Friday to show off her toned body in a tiny, peach-colored bikini, while also showing off her backside in the sultry snaps.

“Salty hair + sandy cheeks,” she wrote as the caption.

The post, which showed Murgatroyd in different sensual perspectives, was flooded with compliments for the mother of one, who gave birth a year ago to baby Shai with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Looks like Hawaii ‘suits’ you!” one user wrote, while another commented, “Gorgeous girl!”

“Gorgeous pic! Love the color of this suit!!” another added.

The same day, the dancer shared an adorable image of herself and Chmerkovskiy sharing a kiss on the beach.

“Island bliss,” she captioned the stunning photo, along with a blue heart emoji.

“God bless your marriage and family,” one user commented on the couple’s pic.

“You two even tan perfectly! Keep the love flowing,” another user wrote.

“Beautiful kiss. So in love,” a third one commented.

The couple have been sharing many looks on Instagram from their vacation days in Hawaii, with baby Shai along for the ride.

Back in March, Chmerkovskiy talked to PopCulture.com exclusively about his marriage to Murgatroyd.

After first meeting in 2009 during the Broadway production of Burn the Floor and beginning to date in 2012, the two broke up in 2014 — something Murgatroyd has publicly said left her with a broken heart.

It was when they were apart that Chmerkovskiy admits he had made a mistake and took every opportunity to hover around her. All that heartache is what inspired Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd to produce the show they put together with his brother Val, Make, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential, which they toured back in the spring.

“It happened and we’re not going to shy away instead of like, everybody in Hollywood claiming ‘our life is perfect,’” he told PopCulture.com. “Nobody’s life is perfect, everyone goes through s—, and so have we.”

Chmerkovskiy adds that he’s not trying to sound like he and Murgatroyd are the quintessential “Hollywood couple.”

“[You know] that Hollywood couple, all façade, all good, but on the inside, it’s not all that and within a period of time, there’s a divorce. There’s not one Hollywood couple I can look at and say, ‘I want to be like them,’” Chmerkovskiy said. “Like, looking at Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, and you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s a power couple.’ They’re both in the industry and they’re amazing — but bang, divorce. Next one, divorce… it’s incredible.”

Hopefully the couple continues to stay strong so we can get more adorable snaps.