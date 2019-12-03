‘Dancing With the Stars’ Not on Tonight, and Fans Want the Show Back Already

It’s only been a week since Dancing With The Stars wrapped up its season and fans are feeling empty without it. The latest season saw Hannah Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, take home the Mirrorball. Placing second was Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson. Rounding out the final four were Ally Brooke in third and Lauren Alaina in fourth.

There has yet to be any official announcement as to when the next season will premiere, so fans will have some time on their hands before the dancing competition kicks back up.

“Already missing #DancingWiththeStars! My #MondayNights will never be the same again,” one user wrote.

“The first Monday post #DWTS is always so empty,” another wrote. “What do I do for 2 hours if I’m not obsessively voting for @hannahbrown”

Another wrote, “I’m gonna miss DWTS tonight.”

On finale night, Brown was in complete shock after knocking off the former All That star in the final two.

“I’m in complete shock. When they said our names, I thought it was for the runner-ups, so I don’t think I even know how to process how I feel right now,” she confessed. “But I’m super thankful for the experience. Even the hard times, the fans just stuck it out with us. I cried a bit earlier today, but I just felt a sense of peace come over me because I knew that I gave it my all … I’ll probably cry later when it actually sinks in.”

Even her partner, Bersten, said “I cried like a baby” after taking home the top prize.

Mitchell didn’t have any hard feelings about placing second in the competition, He took to Instagram where he penned a letter recapping his journey and congratulating The Bachelorette star on the victory.

“It was an amazing journey that I will never forget and last night was epic, our freestyle represented my hometown Chicago and it was awesome seeing you smile so big while Chicago footworking!” he continued. “Our freestyle dance was a celebration of all our hard work on this season! We are winners and we stay winning everyday! Continued success and blessings to you and your family Wit! #teamdancewitkel #teamJesus #countitalljoy”

Dancing With The Stars first premiered in 2005. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have been the judges throughout the series.