‘Dancing With the Stars’: Nick Lachey Admits Doing the Show Was Not ‘Enjoyable’

Nick Lachey competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, and the 45-year-old opened up about his time on the show during a new interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“That was one of those things — I’m glad I did it. I’m glad I checked it off the list, and I can look back and say, ‘I have no regrets,’ [but] it was not one of the fonder moments in my life,” he admitted. However, the singer added that he doesn’t actually “like dancing,” which probably translated into his performance.

“I didn’t want that to be the reason I was afraid of doing something. But yeah, it just wasn’t enjoyable to me, honestly,” he said. “And people love it. It’s kind of what I feel like is a love or hate thing. If you enjoy dancing, it’s a great time. But for me it was just like, man, I never felt more uncomfortable in my life than being out there being judged at doing something that I don’t even doing. So it was a hard process.”

Lachey was partnered with pro Peta Murgatroyd, while his wife, Vanessa Lachey, competed on the same season and was partnered with Murgatroyd’s husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Nick and Murgatroyd were eliminated in week six, while Vanessa and Chmerkovskiy went home the following week.

“I was putting in the effort … so it’s frustrating when you put a huge amount of effort into something and you’re not seeing the results,” Nick reflected. “You’re not seeing it translate into positive scores. Finally, I just told Peta, I was like, ‘There’s nothing else I can [do] … I’m leaving it all out there. And if it’s not enough, then so be it.’ And I was perfectly comfortable with leaving the show, because I knew I had no chance to go any further.”

After DWTS, Lachey returned to performing and is currently on tour with his band, 98 Degrees. Last week, he used one of the group’s shows to help his son Camden celebrate his 7th birthday, with Vanessa bringing Camden out onstage as 98 Degrees serenaded him with “Happy Birthday.”

“A special moment for all of us….. Thank you to everyone who helped make Camden’s 7th birthday one he will never forget. Happy birthday kid!!” Nick wrote alongside a video of the moment on Instagram.

“Babe!!! This was the BEST!” Vanessa commented. “We Love You!!! #LuckyNumber7.”

