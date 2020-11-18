'Dancing With the Stars': Nelly's Perfect Score Dumbfounds Viewers

Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars featured the remaining six celebrities performing two routines with their professional partners, a redemption dance and another one in a style that they haven't performed before. Nelly and his partner, Daniella Karagach, were tasked with performing their first jive routine of the season. While their routine received a perfect score from the judges, DWTS fans weren't convinced that the rapper deserved such high praise for his performance.

DWTS eliminated two couples during the semifinals on Monday. Since Nelly has frequently been towards the bottom of the leaderboard, many fans were expecting that he would be eliminated from the competition or, at the very least, be in the bottom two for the night. Ultimately, after receiving the lowest combined total of viewers' votes and judges' scores, figure skater Johnny Weir and his partner, Britt Stewart, were eliminated first. Host Tyra Banks then announced that actor Justina Machado and her partner, Sasha Farber, and Disney star Skai Jackson and her partner, Alan Bersten, were in the bottom two. After the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — shared who they would like to save, Jackson was sent home. This means that the four celebrities who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in the DWTS finale are Machado, Nelly, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Catfish star Nev Schulman.

For many DWTS, their attention was focused on what Nelly brought to the table on Monday night. Even though the rapper did perform one of his best routines of the season, viewers didn't seem to be on board with the fact that his jive received a perfect score from the judges.