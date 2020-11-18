'Dancing With the Stars': Nelly's Perfect Score Dumbfounds Viewers
Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars featured the remaining six celebrities performing two routines with their professional partners, a redemption dance and another one in a style that they haven't performed before. Nelly and his partner, Daniella Karagach, were tasked with performing their first jive routine of the season. While their routine received a perfect score from the judges, DWTS fans weren't convinced that the rapper deserved such high praise for his performance.
DWTS eliminated two couples during the semifinals on Monday. Since Nelly has frequently been towards the bottom of the leaderboard, many fans were expecting that he would be eliminated from the competition or, at the very least, be in the bottom two for the night. Ultimately, after receiving the lowest combined total of viewers' votes and judges' scores, figure skater Johnny Weir and his partner, Britt Stewart, were eliminated first. Host Tyra Banks then announced that actor Justina Machado and her partner, Sasha Farber, and Disney star Skai Jackson and her partner, Alan Bersten, were in the bottom two. After the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — shared who they would like to save, Jackson was sent home. This means that the four celebrities who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in the DWTS finale are Machado, Nelly, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Catfish star Nev Schulman.
For many DWTS, their attention was focused on what Nelly brought to the table on Monday night. Even though the rapper did perform one of his best routines of the season, viewers didn't seem to be on board with the fact that his jive received a perfect score from the judges.
"Dumbfounded"
I like Nelly, but when they gave him a perfect score on that dance, I was dumbfounded. It was a good dance, and much improved on his previous dances, but come on, a perfect score? It didn't match up to the other perfect scores.— Laura Patterson (@ljpflash) November 17, 2020
During the course of the night, the other five couples also received perfect scores for their second routines. As one fan noted, Nelly's jive wasn't exactly up to par with those dances.prevnext
A Perfect Score?
Nelly's improved a lot but he shouldn't be in the final. That jive? Was it 100x times better than it would've been if he danced it in week 1? Yes. Was it anywhere near a perfect score? No. #DWTS— Alfie Sheldon (@AlfieS12) November 18, 2020
Many fans have noted that Nelly has indeed improved over the course of the season. However, they still couldn't believe that his jive routine earned a 30 out of 30.prevnext
How?
How in the world did Nelly get a perfect score for that jive? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZMvGpdh35a— Marielle (@marielle922) November 17, 2020
Nelly did perform all of the right moves during the jive, as the judges even pointed out. But, fans don't believe that his performance was perfect score-worthy.prevnext
Confused
CACKLING at that perfect score for Nelly’s jive. Tricked us again #DWTS nelly is so confused pic.twitter.com/9ziWEeqzCz— The Maxi Pod (@TheMaxiPod) November 17, 2020
One fan was "cackling" over the fact that Nelly received three tens from the judges. They even joked that DWTS "tricked us again."prevnext
Love Them But...
I love Nelly and Daniella but that was not a perfect score dance.... #DWTS— Laura Weiss (@lcweiss13) November 17, 2020
Nelly and Karagach do have legions of fans who have supported them throughout their DWTS journey. However, even those fans didn't believe that the pair's jive should have earned them a perfect score.prevnext
Shook
I love Nelly but the way my jaw dropped when they gave him a perfect score. Im in shock💀💀 #DWTS— It’s Britney Bitch 😌 (@negrogyal) November 17, 2020
This fan's "jaw dropped" when they saw that Nelly got a 30 out of 30 for his jive. It's clear that many others had a similar reaction.prevnext
Judges, Care To Comment?
Let's be REAL about this. Nelly's jive was fun and entertaining but it was NOT worth a perfect score!! What are the judges even doing anymore??? #DWTS— Johanna. (@_johannamama) November 17, 2020
Throughout the season, the judges have been criticized for their seemingly uneven scoring metrics. Now, fans are on their case due to Nelly's recent jive routine.prev