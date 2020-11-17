'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Cannot Believe Nelly Made It to the Finals

By Stephen Andrew

Following a shocking Dancing With the Stars double-elimination, fans cannot believe that Nelly made it to the finals. On Monday, celebrity contestants Skai Jackson and Johnny Weir were both eliminated, in a move that stunned viewers. This leaves Nelly, Nev Schulman, and Kaitlyn Bristowe as the three celebrties heading to the finals.

Many people are surprised that Nelly made it as far as he did. "How did Nelly make it to the finale but Skai Jackson didn’t?" one Twitter user commented. "Sorry but Nelly has one good dance and goes to the finale?" another watcher asked. "Johnny Weir should be there. I'm so disappointed." Fans can see how Nelly fairs in the final round when the Dancing with the Stars Season 29 finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Until then, scroll down to see what DWTS fans are saying about Nelly making to the finals.

[DWTS] has to be joking....SERIOUSLY! NELLY AND KAITLYN?? Over Johnny and Skai??"

"IF THEY DONT GIVE MY GIRL AT LEAST ONE 10! They wanna give Mr stiff hips Nelly 8’s for doing the bare minimum but stay underscoring Skai?! No mame."

"Did we watch the same dance? She danced around him while he posed."

"When compared with what went before, this dance was not worthy of nines. Derek called it correctly."

"JOHNNY SHOULD BE IN THE FINALE! Kaitlyn and Nelly over Johnny and Skai?? Now way."

"Skai and Johnny should’ve been in the top. The fact that Nelly wasn’t even in the bottom is bs."

"Zendaya, Normani, and Skai Jackson were all robbed. Meanwhile I’m tryna figure out how Nelly even made to the finals."

