'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Cannot Believe Nelly Made It to the Finals
Following a shocking Dancing With the Stars double-elimination, fans cannot believe that Nelly made it to the finals. On Monday, celebrity contestants Skai Jackson and Johnny Weir were both eliminated, in a move that stunned viewers. This leaves Nelly, Nev Schulman, and Kaitlyn Bristowe as the three celebrties heading to the finals.
Many people are surprised that Nelly made it as far as he did. "How did Nelly make it to the finale but Skai Jackson didn’t?" one Twitter user commented. "Sorry but Nelly has one good dance and goes to the finale?" another watcher asked. "Johnny Weir should be there. I'm so disappointed." Fans can see how Nelly fairs in the final round when the Dancing with the Stars Season 29 finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Until then, scroll down to see what DWTS fans are saying about Nelly making to the finals.
When #TeamDaNelly says jump, jive an’ wail, you jump, jive an’ wail! 🕺 @Nelly_Mo is absolutely killing the #DWTS #Semifinals tonight! pic.twitter.com/Dwgnl7GsKQ— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 17, 2020
Y’all really voted Nelly into the final #DWTS pic.twitter.com/YYesapxue9— Allie (@Golden_Josette) November 17, 2020
[DWTS] has to be joking....SERIOUSLY! NELLY AND KAITLYN?? Over Johnny and Skai??"
prevnext
Nelly got a 9,8,9 for that dance #DWTS pic.twitter.com/kPv1co2cBW— Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) November 17, 2020
no way skai and johnny lost to nelly... #DWTS pic.twitter.com/JNPqXmweLN— aaliyah (@heyitsliahh) November 17, 2020
"IF THEY DONT GIVE MY GIRL AT LEAST ONE 10! They wanna give Mr stiff hips Nelly 8’s for doing the bare minimum but stay underscoring Skai?! No mame."
prevnext
me watching nelly dance #dwts pic.twitter.com/YjeY3Nm65W— rachel (@superbatson) November 17, 2020
I don't understand how Nelly made it to the finals #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PpPzh1tda8— Katherine Lind (@katherinelind92) November 17, 2020
"Did we watch the same dance? She danced around him while he posed."
prevnext
At this point they just being nice to nelly .... cause #DWTS pic.twitter.com/SjozbUDZUA— Mrsd._ (@RealMrsD_) November 17, 2020
If you all don’t send Nelly home this week I stg #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nhaWxWuxWo— Jess Hall (@jesshall_26) November 17, 2020
"When compared with what went before, this dance was not worthy of nines. Derek called it correctly."
prevnext
Who the hell is voting for Nelly?!!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/26AHjbPkeK— kim (@kbaby82) November 17, 2020
HOW TF DOES NELLY MAKE IT AND NOT QUEEN SKAI... #DWTS pic.twitter.com/cTBr6bZtAr— aaliyah (@heyitsliahh) November 17, 2020
"JOHNNY SHOULD BE IN THE FINALE! Kaitlyn and Nelly over Johnny and Skai?? Now way."
prevnext
Now I like Nelly but he was saved!?? And Johnny went home I- #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MJjvtn2vGF— nosa sosa (@sensaational_) November 17, 2020
My TL right now after @skaijackson got eliminated and Nelly didn’t:#DWTS pic.twitter.com/ja6QWaxpHC— Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) November 17, 2020
"Skai and Johnny should’ve been in the top. The fact that Nelly wasn’t even in the bottom is bs."
prevnext
Nelly made it but skai didn't #DWTS pic.twitter.com/h4bqTwWTkb— hi (@NerdRbx) November 17, 2020
Me if Nelly makes it to the finals tonight #dwts pic.twitter.com/ZGaMuLUcja— Nor-mawn-eee (@NorSlayMe) November 17, 2020
"Zendaya, Normani, and Skai Jackson were all robbed. Meanwhile I’m tryna figure out how Nelly even made to the finals."
prev
if we end up having another season 27 bobby bones ending i stg i am NOT going through that shit again— kendra (6-3)🟣⚫️ (@simmerthatilove) November 17, 2020