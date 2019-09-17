‘Dancing With the Stars’: See the Exact Moment Christie Brinkley Tripped and Shattered Her Arm

Christie Brinkley was supposed to compete on Dancing With the Stars this season, but just days before the premiere, the model fell and broke her arm, leaving her unable to compete.

Brinkley was rehearsing with her partner when she tripped on her partner’s foot and landed on her arm in an effort to catch herself, sharing footage of the moment on Good Morning America on Monday.

“She was rehearsing on Thursday night, she got her heel caught and you do what everyone does is you take your arm to go down and she immediately said, ‘I think I broke it,’” the show’s co-executive producer Deena Katz shared.

.@Ginger_Zee is giving us a sneak peek of this season of @dancingABC — including an interview with @SeaBrinkley‘s daughter Sailor who will be taking her place after she broke her arm in rehearsal. #DWTS https://t.co/vCu1GI9DWR pic.twitter.com/X5Bv05Aqkx — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 16, 2019

“That’s the nature of the show,” mused Brinkley’s dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. “You never know what’s gonna happen, you just kind of roll with the punches.”

After her fall, Brinkley underwent surgery to her arm and wrist and is currently recovering.

Brinkley was replaced on the dance floor by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who performed a foxtrot to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” with Chmerkovskiy on Monday night and earned a score of 18/30. The 21-year-old had only three days to practice the routine, though luckily none of her mom’s costumes needed to be altered to fit her.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season,” Brinkley joked in a statement after her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

After Monday’s show, Brinkley told Us Weekly how proud she was of her daughter after she was able to “overcome her stage fright,” calling Brinkley-Cook’s performance “truly amazing.”

“It’s been just a real, true emotional roller-coaster,” the model shared. “I’m so relieved … because I put a lot on [Sailor’s] shoulders. I mean, I’m aware of that, but I knew that she would get so much more out of it if she just went through with it. And sure enough, she now has a love of dancing.”

“I’m so proud,” Brinkley continued. “She rose above her own fears to do something for me, you know, because she knew that that would cushion the blow of this crushing, truly crushing disappointment. … Sailor picks up where my message left off because she’s certainly not my age, but she was letting things hold her back and now she’s not.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Eugene Gologursky