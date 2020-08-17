Major 'Dancing With the Stars' Announcement Coming on Tuesday

✖

Dancing with the Stars teased on Monday that Good Morning America will be the place fans of the show will want to tune into with a special announcement incoming. The clip that was shared on social media revealed an exclusive announcement on the morning show will unveil who the pros will be dancing with in the upcoming season. There was not a specific time announced for when viewers can catch the news.

Up to this point, only one celebrity is known to the public and that’s The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe. She was announced as a contestant during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! as host Chris Harrison surprised her with an invite onto the dancing competition. Bristowe had formerly been speculated to be on the show about three years ago but was allegedly blocked from appearing on it by The Bachelor creator who didn’t want people to use his show as a stepping stone for fame. After accepting the invite, Bristowe is eager to follow in the footsteps of some successful members of Bachelor Nation to appear in the competition, including last season’s winner, Hannah Brown.

As for the professional, those names also remain unknown, though there is one notable dancer who won’t be on this season. That will be Witney Carson, who announced in July that she was pregnant with her first child. Carson is fresh off yet another successful stint on the show after placing second with her partner, Kel Mitchell. She previously won before with Alfonso Ribeiro during the 19th season. On Season 27, Carson also finished second with Milo Manheim by her side. Lindsay Arnold also is another professional dancer who has opted out of competing in the new season.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s also unclear just how the competition will look when it premieres in September. ET was the first to learn of the show’s plans to return next month and that there remains optimism of continuing their schedule as usual with live shows. There will be extra safety precautions and there would likely be some type of two-week quarantine needed for anyone who is competing in the season. The latest reality show to return to the spectrum was Big Brother on CBS, which had all of its houseguests quarantine for two weeks before entering the house, which naturally acts as a quarantine throughout the duration of the show. The program will also have a much different look this time around with both of its hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, being replaced. Tyra Banks is currently the only known replacement.