'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Coming 'Soon', ABC Teases

Fans are ready for a new season of Dancing With the Stars and the network just teased viewers that it's just around the corner! The popular dance competition will make a return Monday evenings on ABC and is offering a "surprising" new celebrity lineup that will be "next level." "Okay, let's just keep this real. You never know what happens on live TV, but you need to get ready, it is gonna be so next level!" new host Tyra Banks says in the video clip.

This is going to be next level. #DWTS is returning Mondays on ABC. pic.twitter.com/F3kbzGJQcr — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 4, 2020

Fans are ready for the popular series to come back since 2020 has been a rather rough year for many as a result of the pandemic. However, jaws did drop when it was announced that 15-year-host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would not be returning to the network. Instead, the former supermodel will be stepping in. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," ABC made in a statement with TVLine. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this a success."

The statement continued with, "Erin will also not be returning, and appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show." The shocking news broke when Bergeron beat ABC to the announcement when he tweeted that he would not be returning to Season 29 after receiving an unexpected phone call.

Since the news was announced, fans have been torn on Banks being the new host. When she made her announcement she honored Bergeron by saying she was "excited" to continue his legacy on the show and has been a fan since the series' beginning. Some of the show's judges and former dancers have already weighed in on the new change with some being in full support while others are simply interested to see how Banks will lead the competition moving forward.

An exact date has not been announced as of the time of which this article was published, but fans are eagerly waiting, especially following the show's teaser!