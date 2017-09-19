‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lindsey Stirling Pulled off the ‘Dance of the Night’

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars return for its 25th season on Monday night, and violinist Lindsey Stirling pulled off arguably the best dance of the night to end the show on.

The musician performed a starry cha-cha with her partner Mark Ballas to “Don’t Worry” by Madcon

The musician seemed to be one of the most natural performers out of the new celebs, with excited reactions from the crowd and host Tom Bergeron.

Judge Len Goodman was taken aback by how good the performance was. He expected Stirling to shine in the more poetic and slow numbers, given her stage background, but her fast-paced cha-cha thrilled him.

He called the dance “crisp and clean” and dubbed it “dance of the night.” He scored it an 8, and the other judges gave the couple a 7, bringing a total score to 22.

Twitter was also in love with the dance, and they made sure to show through compliments and votes.

@LindseyStirling ‘s performance on DWTS looked professional already, and it’s just the first episode! — Iana (@FilipinaGamer) September 19, 2017

Just sent my 13 votes to @LindseyStirling ! 1st time voting #DWTS pic.twitter.com/YxNVKaBdKV — Eric Sowder (@HMS24948FAN) September 19, 2017

Other celebs on the new season include Nikki Bella, Frankie Muniz, Derek Fisher, Debbie Gibson, Nick Lachey and Terrell Owens.

A full recap of the DWTS season premiere can be found here.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

