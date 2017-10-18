‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Open With Tribute for Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars is set to open with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of more than 50 people and left hundreds more injured during a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The new episode of the live competition series will begin at 8:05 p.m. EST after World News Tonight anchor David Muir gives a live, five minute update on the largest shooting in U.S. history, Deadline reports.

The dance show is known for tackling emotional moments. As the country reels from the events of the weekend, fans can expect a touching tribute from the ballroom.

Dancing With the Stars‘ adjusted schedule will not impact The Good Doctor, which will air as scheduled at 10 p.m. EST.

For those who would like to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting who were impacted after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort, multiple organizations are accepting donations.