'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Have Plenty of Opinions About Kaitlyn Bristowe Winning

Dancing With the Stars has officially passed off the Mirrorball to its newest champion following the Season 29 finale. Heading into the evening, just four duos remained in what was expected to be quite an exhilarating fight to the finish line. After the top four performed two dances, the end result was left up to the fan votes as Tyra Banks called down the pairs and announced Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev were the Mirrorball champions, marking the second consecutive time a member of Bachelor Nation has won the competition.

Taking second as runner-up was Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. That meant Nelly and his partner, Daniella Karagach, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber rounded out the final four. For Bristowe, the victory comes after some apparent harsh criticism from Carrie Ann Inaba, who previously dated her partner. Despite the tough love, the two continued improve each week, culminating with two perfect scores during the finale after a Cha-cha-cha to to Aretha Franklin's "Respect" and a freestyle to Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud."

With Bristowe and Chigvintsev as the newest pair to bring home the Mirror Ball, plenty of Dancing With the Stars fans voiced their thoughts on the finale. Quickly after Banks revealed the winner, social media was lighting up with reaction from the viewers.